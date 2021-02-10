Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

digital intelligence platform market is projected to reach USD 15 billion at a CAGR of over 20% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023

The global digital intelligence platform market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. Increasing emergence of cloud-based technologies and growing adoption of mobile devices is a major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for digital intelligence platform across various industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and IT & telecommunications is fueling the growth of the global market.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4856

The global digital intelligence platform market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the digital intelligence platform market in North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the North American digital intelligence platform market owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Adobe Systems, IBM, SAS Institute, Evergage, Google, Inc., Mixpanel, Optimizely, New Relic (U.S.) and Localytics (U.S.) in this region. Due to the drastic fall in the usage of native applications and a considerable shift towards the adoption of mobile applications in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows a higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. Increasing need for innovations and advancements in the technology are other major factors responsible for the growth of the global digital intelligence platform market.

In the global digital intelligence platform market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the growing adoption of digital platforms across different enterprises in countries in the region.

The global digital intelligence platform market is projected to reach USD 15 billion at a CAGR of over 20% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Digital Intelligence Platform Market Research Report-Forecast to 2023”.

Digital Intelligence Platform Market Segmentation:

The global digital intelligence platform market is segmented on the basis of component, touchpoint, organization size, and vertical. The component segment is further classified into energy optimization, analytics and data management. The increasing need to extract real time customer data to make informed decisions on a digital platform is driving the growth of the digital intelligence platform market. Digital intelligence platforms offer various benefits to the businesses by providing real time business insights.

Some of the prominent players in the global digital intelligence platform market: Adobe Systems (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), SAS Institute (U.S.), Evergage (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Mixpanel (U.S.), Optimizely (U.S.), Webtrekk GmbH (Germany), New Relic (U.S.), Localytics (U.S.) and Cxense (Norway).

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market is witnessing a rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing adoption of mobile devices across different industry verticals in this region. The U.S. holds the majority of market share both in terms of revenue as well as the adoption of mobile applications.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact US:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/