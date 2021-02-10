Global Entertainment Video Games Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Entertainment Video Games will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Entertainment Video Games market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Entertainment Video Games market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Entertainment Video Games market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Entertainment Video Games, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Entertainment Video Games market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Entertainment Video Games companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Action Games

Adventure Games

Role-playing Games

Simulation Games

Strategy Games

Sports Games

Puzzle Games

Others

Segmentation by device: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

PC and Mac

Smartphones and Tablets

PS4

VR/AR Headsets

Xbox One

Apple TV

Nintendo Switch

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Blizzard Entertainment Inc

Tencent

Riot Games

Valve Corporation

Rockstar Games

Nintendo

Sony Computer Entertainment

Electronic Arts

Ubisoft

Activision Blizzard

Naughty Dog Inc

Capcom Company Ltd

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd

NetEase

Epic Games

Mojang

Microsoft Corporation

BioWare

Sega Games Co.

Bungie Inc

Nexon Co. Ltd

Gameloft

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

NCSOFT

Game Freak

Insomniac Games Inc

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Infinity Ward

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Entertainment Video Games market size by key regions/countries, type and device, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Entertainment Video Games market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Entertainment Video Games players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Entertainment Video Games with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

