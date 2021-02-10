Generic Drug Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2021

The report covers forecast and analysis for the generic drug market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the generic drug market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the generic drug market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage on global generic drug market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the generic drug market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the generic drug market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared by using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts. Research analysts and consultants cooperate with leading companies of the concerned domain to verify every value of data exists in this report.

The study provides a decisive view on the generic drug market by segmenting the market based on brand, therapeutic and regions. All these segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2015 to 2021. The brand based market covered under this study includes pure generic drugs and branded generic drugs. The therapeutic application based market covered under this study includes central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, dermatology, oncology, respiratory and others. This report also includes the current and forecast demand for the region of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key operating players for generic drugs market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis International AG, Mylan N.V., Abbott Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Actavis Pharmaceuticals and Sun Pharmaceuticals.

This report segments the generic drugs market as follows:

Generic Drugs Market: Brand Segment Analysis

Pure generic drugs



Branded generic drugs



Generic Drugs Market: Therapeutic Application Segment Analysis

Central nervous system (CNS)



Cardiovascular



Dermatology



Oncology



Respiratory



Others.



Generic Drugs Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.



Europe UK France Germany



Asia Pacific China Japan India



Latin America Brazil



Middle East and Africa

