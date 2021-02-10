Global live attenuated vaccines market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Increasing prevalence of disease, increasing awareness regarding immunization and vaccination drive the growth of this market. Joint effort of government agencies and Non-Government Organization (NGO) to curb the spreads of diseases also contribute to the growth of this market. Global live attenuated vaccines market was about is expected to reach USD 45.2 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.7% during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Key Players of Global Live Attenuated Vaccines Market:

Key players in live attenuated vaccines market are: GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.), Merck Co. (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Johnson Johnson (U.S.), CSL Limited (Australia), Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (U.S.), MedImmune, LLC (U.S.), Sanofi (France), and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India).

GlaxoSmithKline plc. is a British pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Brentford, London. It was established in 2000 by a merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. It has second highest listing on New York Stock Exchange. Legacy products developed by GSK are being listed in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines. It manufactures products for asthma, cancer, infections, diabetes, and mental health.

Founded in 1886, Johnson Johnson Pvt. Ltd. (JJ) is a global pharmaceutical and consumer goods manufacturer, headquartered in New Jersey, USA. It is one of the largest healthcare companies in the world.

Segmentation:

Global live attenuated vaccines market is segmented on the basis of type which includes bacterial and viral vaccines. Bacterial vaccines include BCG vaccine, and viral vaccine include oral polio vaccine (OPV), measles, rota virus and yellow fewer, and other viral vaccines. On the basis of vaccine development the market is segmented into tissue culture, embryonated eggs, and live animals, end-user includes hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, research institute, and others.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of geographic region, live attenuated vaccines market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East Africa. America is the largest market due to strengthened healthcare system, presence of major players, increasing awareness about vaccination and immunization programs. Increasing geriatric population, availability of healthcare resources manpower. The market in Asia Pacific is also growing rapidly. Prevalence of infectious disease, changing lifestyles, unavailability of adequate healthcare resources drive the growth of this market in Asia Pacific. Serum Institute is the largest vaccine manufacturer in India. The company has vast range of vaccine products and it supplies these vaccines to more than 130 countries all across the world. The Middle East Africa shows slow but positive growth in this market. Immunization of new born has been initiated by African countries to reduce child mortality.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

