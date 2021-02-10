Connected Logistics Market Progressive Growth Analysis 2021: Business Status by Top Key Players, Competitive Research and Methodology, Latest Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “Connected Logistics Market” report presents valuable insights on global and regional market share analysis with industry trends and dynamics including drivers, challenges, opportunities and threats. The Connected Logistics market report offers overview of top company profiles with business revenue, value, supply and demand status of industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing.

Connected Logistics Market report will grow at a CAGR of 22% with Revenue USD 29.66 bn during the Forecast Period. And also provides YOY growth 21.63% of industry.

About Connected Logistics Market:

Out Industry has been monitoring the global connected logistics market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 29.66 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. Our reports on global connected logistics market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by effective management of temperature-sensitive products. In addition, increasing need to enhance connectivity and reduce energy consumption is anticipated to boost the growth of the global connected logistics market 2020-2024 as well.

Furthermore, the scope of the growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing factors related to the Connected Logistics market are thoroughly assessed in the report in a view to entail a broader picture of the market. The report also covers the recent agreements including merger & acquisition, partnership or joint venture and latest developments of the manufacturers to sustain in the global competition of the Connected Logistics market.

This study identifies the rising developments from niche players as one of the prime reasons driving the Connected Logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, development of Connected Logistics market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Leading Players Covered in the Market:

Accenture Plc

Amazon.com Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SAP SE

Siemens AG Market Dynamics of Connected Logistics Market:

Market Drivers: Effective Management Of Temperature-Sensitive Products.

Market Trends: Increasing Need To Enhance Connectivity And Reduce Energy Consumption