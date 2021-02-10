FMCG Logistics Market in Europe Market Progressive Growth Analysis 2021: Business Status by Top Key Players, Competitive Research and Methodology, Latest Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “FMCG Logistics Market in Europe Market” report presents valuable insights on global and regional market share analysis with industry trends and dynamics including drivers, challenges, opportunities and threats. The FMCG Logistics Market in Europe market report offers overview of top company profiles with business revenue, value, supply and demand status of industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing.

Out Industry has been monitoring the fmcg logistics market in Europe 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 11.25 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on fmcg logistics market in Europe 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of technology in logistics industry. In addition, growing focus on truck platooning by logistics vendors is anticipated to boost the growth of the fmcg logistics market in Europe 2020-2024 as well.

Leading Players Covered in the Market:

Agility Public Warehousing Co KSCP|CEVA Logistics AG|C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.|DB Schenker|Deutsche Post AG|DFDS AS|DSV Panalpina AS|FedEx Corp.|Kuehne + Nagel International AG|XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics of FMCG Logistics Market in Europe Market:

Market Drivers: Increasing Adoption Of Technology In Logistics Industry.

Market Trends: Growing Focus On Truck Platooning By Logistics Vendors