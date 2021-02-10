Global Board Connector Detailed Analysis Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Board Connector industry.

This report splits Board Connector market by Format, by Shape, by Connector Types, by Materials, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

3M Electronics

Advanced Interconnections

Airborn

Amphenol

AMPHENOL SOCAPEX

AnteTec Technologoes Ltd

CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH

Elinker Electric

ERNI

FCI

HARTING

Hartmann Codier

Hirose Electric Europe B.V.

HUBER+SUHNER

HUMMEL

ITT Cannon

Japan Aviation Electronics Industries

KEL CORPORATION

Lumberg Connect

Molex

Omnetics Connector

OMRON Electrical Components

Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

preci-dip

SAMTEC

Smiths Interconnect

STOCKO CONTACT

W+P PRODUCTS

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Board Connector Market, by Format

DIN Connector

Card Connector

Coaxial Connector

USB Connector

Others

Board Connector Market, by Shape

Rectangular

Straight

Elbow

Round

Others

Board Connector Market, by Connector Types

Screw-in

Crimp

Plug-in

Others

Board Connector Market, by Materials

Metal

Plastic

Others

Main Applications

Consumer Electronics

Intelligent Product

Industrial Applications

Others

