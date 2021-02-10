Breathable Films Market by Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane Polyether),Technology (Microporous, Monolithic)

According to Market Study Report, Breathable Films Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Breathable Films Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Breathable Films Market size is estimated to be USD 2.2 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2019 and 2024.

Top Companies Profiled in the Breathable Films Market:

RKW Group (Germany)

Arkema (France)

Mitsui Chemicals (Thailand)

Fatra (Czech Republic)

Toray Industries (Japan)

Covestro (Germany)

Nitto Denko (Japan)

Trioplast Industries (Sweden)

SWM INTL (US)

Rahil Foam (India)

Skymark Packaging (UK)

Daika Kogyo (Japan)

American Polyfilm (US)

Innovia Films (UK)

“Polyurethane-based breathable films: the fastest-growing type of breathable films”

Polyurethane-based breathable film is projected to witness the highest-growth during the forecast period. Breathable polyurethane films have major usage in the medical sector. These films are preferred for surgical gloves, surgical drapes, patient gowns, and table & bed covers as they are monolithic and create better liquid barrier compared to other microporous breathable films.

“Hygiene & personal care is the largest consumer of breathable films”

Hygiene application accounted for the major share of the overall breathable films market. Breathable films are widely used in hygiene products such as disposable baby diapers, disposable sanitary napkins, and disposable adult diapers. These films are used as back sheet materials, which provide improved comfort, better skin breathability, and reduce skin rashes and sores.

