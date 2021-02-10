Feed Enzymes Market by Type (Phytase, Carbohydrase, and Protease), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, and Aquatic Animals),

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=247368

The Global Feed Enzymes Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 2.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Feed Enzymes Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

DowDu Pont (US)

Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands)

Bluestar Adisseo (China)

Kemin Industries (US)

Cargill Incorporated (US)

Poultry is domesticated for the production of eggs and meat for consumption. Many factors impact the feed intake of poultry birds and significantly impact the nutritional well-being and efficiency of poultry production. The poultry segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, in terms of value.

Phytases are digestive enzymes that release plant phosphorus from phytic acid;monogastric animals, such as poultry birds, lack sufficient phytases to release this phosphorus. Adding extra phytases to the diet increases phytate breakdown and consequent utilization of plant phosphorus. According to DuPont, one of the major feed enzyme manufacturers, phytases are the most widely used type of feed enzymes in the world, included in 90% of poultry and 70% of swine diets.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Periodization Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Units Considered

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Feed Enzymes Market

4.2 Feed Enzymes Market, By Type and Region, 2019

4.3 Asia Pacific: Feed Enzymes Market, By Livestock and Country, 2019

4.4 Feed Enzymes Market, By Form, 2019

4.5 Feed Enzymes Market, By Key Country, 2019

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroindicators

5.2.1 Increase in Feed Production

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Provision of Feed Cost-Efficiency

5.3.1.1.1 Poultry

5.3.1.1.2 Ruminants

5.3.1.1.3 Swine

5.3.1.1.4 Aquatic Animals

5.3.1.1.5 Pets

5.3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Animal-Based Products, Such as Meat Products, Dairy Products, and Eggs

5.3.1.2.1 Improved Meat Quality Or Egg Production

5.3.1.2.2 Improved Animal Health to Increase the Consumption of Animal-Based Food Products

5.3.1.3 Rise in the Global Demand for Naturally Produced Feed and Feed Additives

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Hydrolysis of Cellulose Remains Difficult

5.3.2.2 Higher Inclusion Rates of Enzymes May Have Negative Effects

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Innovation in Phytase Production Processes

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 High R&D Investments

5.3.4.2 Thermostability of Enzymes

5.4 Value Chain

5.5 Regulatory Framework

5.5.1 Regulation 1831/2003 on Feed Additives

…and More

