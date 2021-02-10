Lactose-Free Products Market by Type (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice-cream, Confectionery products), Form (Lactose-free, No added sugar/ Reduced sugar claims, Reduced lactose)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3399120
The Lactose-Free Products Market is estimated to be valued at USD 12.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.4 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 8.7%, in terms of value.
Top Companies Profiled in the Lactose-Free Products Market:
- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (India)
- Valio LTD (Finland)
- Danone Company S.A. (France)
- Nestlé (Switzerland)
- The Coca-Cola Company (US)
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)
- General Mills, Inc. (US)
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (US)
- Lala U.S., Inc. (US)
- Organic Valley (US)
- Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (US)
- Dean Foods (US)
- Shamrock Foods (US)
- Saputo Inc (US)
- Prairie Farms Dairy (US)
- Agri-Mark, Inc. (US)
- SmithFoods, Inc. (US)
- GranlatteSocietaCooperativa Agricola ARL (Italy)
- Meggle (Germany)
- Drums Food International Pvt Ltd (India)
Milk in general is amongst the most commonly consumed dairy products globally. Lactose- free milk is a rich source of protein, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin B12, riboflavin, and vitamin D. Lactose-free milk is produced by adding lactase to regular cow’s milk.
By form, the no added sugar or reduced sugar claims segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment. Due to the increase in awareness about health concerns, such as obesity and diabetes, consumers witness a high demand for no added sugar or reduced sugar products.
Competitive Landscape of Lactose-Free Products Market:
1 Market Evaluation Framework
2 Ranking Of Key Players, 2020
3 Key Market Developments
3.1 New Product Launches
3.2 Acquisitions
3.3 Expansions
3.4 Joint Ventures
