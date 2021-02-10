Categories
Lactose-Free Products Market by Type (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice-cream, Confectionery products), Form (Lactose-free, No added sugar/ Reduced sugar claims, Reduced lactose)

The Lactose-Free Products Market is estimated to be valued at USD 12.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.4 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 8.7%, in terms of value.

Top Companies Profiled in the Lactose-Free Products Market:

  • Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (India)
  • Valio LTD (Finland)
  • Danone Company S.A. (France)
  • Nestlé (Switzerland)
  • The Coca-Cola Company (US)
  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)
  • General Mills, Inc. (US)
  • Lifeway Foods, Inc. (US)
  • Lala U.S., Inc. (US)
  • Organic Valley (US)
  • Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (US)
  • Dean Foods (US)
  • Shamrock Foods (US)
  • Saputo Inc (US)
  • Prairie Farms Dairy (US)
  • Agri-Mark, Inc. (US)
  • SmithFoods, Inc. (US)
  • GranlatteSocietaCooperativa Agricola ARL (Italy)
  • Meggle (Germany)
  • Drums Food International Pvt Ltd (India)

Milk in general is amongst the most commonly consumed dairy products globally. Lactose- free milk is a rich source of protein, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin B12, riboflavin, and vitamin D. Lactose-free milk is produced by adding lactase to regular cow’s milk.

 

By form, the no added sugar or reduced sugar claims segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment. Due to the increase in awareness about health concerns, such as obesity and diabetes, consumers witness a high demand for no added sugar or reduced sugar products.

 

