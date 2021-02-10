Lactose-Free Products Market by Type (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice-cream, Confectionery products), Form (Lactose-free, No added sugar/ Reduced sugar claims, Reduced lactose)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3399120

The Lactose-Free Products Market is estimated to be valued at USD 12.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.4 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 8.7%, in terms of value.

Top Companies Profiled in the Lactose-Free Products Market:

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (India)

Valio LTD (Finland)

Danone Company S.A. (France)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

The Coca-Cola Company (US)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

General Mills, Inc. (US)

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (US)

Lala U.S., Inc. (US)

Organic Valley (US)

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (US)

Dean Foods (US)

Shamrock Foods (US)

Saputo Inc (US)

Prairie Farms Dairy (US)

Agri-Mark, Inc. (US)

SmithFoods, Inc. (US)

GranlatteSocietaCooperativa Agricola ARL (Italy)

Meggle (Germany)

Drums Food International Pvt Ltd (India)

Milk in general is amongst the most commonly consumed dairy products globally. Lactose- free milk is a rich source of protein, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin B12, riboflavin, and vitamin D. Lactose-free milk is produced by adding lactase to regular cow’s milk.

By form, the no added sugar or reduced sugar claims segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment. Due to the increase in awareness about health concerns, such as obesity and diabetes, consumers witness a high demand for no added sugar or reduced sugar products.

Competitive Landscape of Lactose-Free Products Market:

1 Market Evaluation Framework

2 Ranking Of Key Players, 2020

3 Key Market Developments

3.1 New Product Launches

3.2 Acquisitions

3.3 Expansions

3.4 Joint Ventures

