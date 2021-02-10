Latest Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market by Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care), Raw Material Source (Wood-based, Non-wood – based)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=421927

The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market is projected to grow from USD 938 Million in 2019 to USD 1,315 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%, between 2019 and 2024

Top Companies Profiled in the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market:

DuPont(US)

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation(Japan)

Rayonier Advanced Materials (US)

Roquette (France)

DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG (Germany)

JRS Pharma GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Avantor Performance Materials Inc. (US)

Gujarat Microwax Limited (India)

Sigachi Industrial Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Non-wood-based MCC is being increasingly used in the MCC market, primarily because of the high demand for non-wood-based MCC from various applications, such as pharmaceutical and food & beverage.

The MCC market in the pharmaceutical application is witnessing a high growth rate. The growth of the global MCC market is dependent on the growth of the pharmaceutical excipient market. MCC acts as a filler, binder, disintegrant, suspending agent, lubricant, and glidant in pharmaceutical manufacturing. It is used in the direct compression method as it reduces the production cost.

