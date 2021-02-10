Global Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights

The global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. There has been increasing demand for such products as it reduces complication during surgical procedures. Moreover, large number of surgical procedures across the globe are impacting the growth of the market positively. Increasing numbers of surgery procedures worldwide is one of another reason for driving the growth of the hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market. Surgeries are performed by making cut on the body which leads to the wound formation. Hemostasis and tissue sealing agents products are used in external surgical processes for reducing bleeding.

For example, they are used in neurosurgical procedures, cardiac surgery, bariatric surgery, leg surgery, cesarean and orthopedic surgery. Hemostasis and tissue sealing agents products, are frequently used to reduce complexity and reduce recovery time after surgery. The high surgical procedure numbers lead to rising need for hemostasis and tissue sealing agents which reduces the risk during surgical procedures. However, factors such as increasing advancement minimally invasive procedures, lack of reimbursement for these products is hampering the growth of the market

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market owing to the high clinical R&D budgets by both government as well as public and private organizations, presence of major manufacturers for the products, high number of surgical procedures and various others. For instance, according to the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention, approximately 46.5 million surgical procedures are performed every year in the U.S.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market. The Hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market in Asia-Pacific region consists of countries namely China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region owing to increased medical tourism for surgical procedures, increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries and various others. The Middle East & Africa has the lowest share of the global hemostasis and tissue sealing agent’s market. Majority of the market of the region is anticipated to be held by the Middle East region owing to the growing government initiatives for the healthcare sector.

Segmentation

The global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents’ market has been segmented into product, and end user.

By product, the market has been segmented into topical hemostats, and adhesive & tissue sealant. Furthermore, topical hemostats are divided into Active, mechanical (collagen based hemostats, cellulose based hemostats, gelatin based hemostats, polysaccharide based hemostats) Flowable. Adhesive & tissue sealant is further segmented into synthetic, natural, and adhesion barrier.

Further on the basis of end user the market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory centers and others

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market are Johnson & Johnson, Cryolife, Inc., Baxter International, Inc, Ethicon LLC, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Cohera Medical, Inc., Pfizer, Inc, Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, MIL Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc and others

