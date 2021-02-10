Blepharitis Market 2021 is Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period

Market Highlights

Blepharitis is an ophthalmologic disorder which causes inflammation of the eyelids that leads to eye irritation. It is a common eye disorder that is caused by either bacteria or a skin condition like dandruff from the scalp or overproduction of oil from the glands of the eyelids.

Global Blepharitis Market is expected to grow a healthy growth at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global blepharitis market owing to the rising ophthalmological disorders, such as dry eye, uveitis among others and increasing awareness among mass regarding eye care. Additionally, competitiveness among the major players in the North America region is likely to enhance the growth of blepharitis in the North American region. Similarly, growing initiatives and funding’s along with demand for newer technologies are propelling the growth of blepharitis market in North America region. For instance, eye care programs such as Eye Care America and VISION USA aims to provide free eye examinations to eligible and uninsured people in the North American region.

Europe accounts for the second largest market due to increasing aging mass and rising rates of eye disorders. Additionally, improving government initiatives and increasing healthcare frame along with rising demand for technologically innovative treatment is driving the growth of blepharitis market in Europe. For instance, Eurostat estimated that over 19.2% of the population in Europe were aged 65 and above. Additionally, according to the United Kingdom Statistics Authority, around 121,736 eye examinations were performed under Eye Health Examinations Wales (EHEW) scheme. This rising older population and increasing government initiatives are likely to drive the growth of the blepharitis market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for blepharitis as it is developing at a very rapid pace and has shown the emergence of many players. Additionally, rising prevalence of ophthalmological disorders, increasing healthcare expenditure and demand for new treatment options along with multinational companies moving towards the developing nations and setting operational set-ups are likely to drive the growth of the market. India and China are the major contributors to the market growth due to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in these regions and increasing demand for improved healthcare services.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness limited growth due to limited access and lack of awareness among the population. In the Middle East, the growth of the market is driven by increasing availability of advanced healthcare scenario.

Segmentation

The global blepharitis market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, diagnosis, and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into anterior blepharitis, posterior blepharitis, and mixed blepharitis.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into eye cleansers, artificial tears, and antibiotic therapy. Antibiotic therapy segment is further sub-segmented into topical antibiotic therapy and oral antibiotic therapy.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into physical examination, comprehensive eye examination, and others.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into specialty centers, hospitals, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Blepharitis market are Scope Ophthalmics Ltd, InSite Vision Incorporated, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Thea Pharmaceuticals Limited, Perrigo Laboratories, Merck & Co., Galderma S.A., and Novartis AG.

