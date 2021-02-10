Global VIBRATION CONTROL SYSTEM Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Market Overview

Vibration control system is an isolation system that dynamically reacts to the incoming vibrations from various machine structures. The vibration control system is designed for dynamic signal analysis including machine monitoring, order tracking, modal analysis, and acoustic analysis. This system is built to withstand the rigors of the testing environment with long-lasting durability. For instance, vehicle security, a leading manufacturer of vibration test controllers, dynamic signal analyzers, and condition monitoring equipment has designed a vibration control system software for a wide range of vibration and shock testing customers from various industry verticals, such as automotive, aerospace, military, testing labs, and electronics.

Main Boosters and Key Barriers

Surge in off-road sports activities around the world can benefit the all-terrain vehicle market during the projected timeframe. To illustrate, in January 2019, the U.S. conducted a Desert Series Pro ATV championship, which attracted a large number of trail riding enthusiasts. Growing number of sports activities along with desert competitions like GNCC Amateur Competition can benefit the global market in the near future.

Mounting number of adventure parks and trails can boost the demand for all-terrain vehicles across the globe. Also, constant government support to develop off-road trails can strengthen the industry in the next couple of years. Rising disposable income in emerging countries can also work in favor of the market.

Increasing investments in the improvement of vehicle performance and also enhance the consumer experience can elevate the market revenue. Various players are making use of innovative technologies like Independent Rear Suspension (IRS) for superior stability as well as operation in different terrains. Rising adoption of advanced systems to smoothen the ride on rough terrains can help the market size expand during the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

The global market for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market can be segmented in terms of product and application.

The product types are sports utility ATV, sports ATV, utility ATV and others. The sports utility category is most popular among customers, as these are easy to maneuver and can handle swift and sudden actions like cornering and accelerating.

The main applications are agriculture, sports & recreation, forestry and military & defense. Sports and recreation account for a significant portion of the market owing to the rising inclination towards camping and hiking. Many government bodies are organizing various programs and offering grants to individuals who are into off-highway activities. Military can also witness major growth in the coming years, given the rising need for vehicles for tactical missions.

