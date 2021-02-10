Latest Omega-3 Market Expected to Grow at 8.5 Billion In Revenue by 2025

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2767899

The Global Omega-3 Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.1 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.5 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 13.1%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Omega-3 Market:

Cargill(US)

BASF (Germany)

DSM (Netherlands)

Croda International (UK)

Epax (Norway)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Orkla Health (Norway)

Corbion (Netherlands)

KD Pharma (Germany)

GC Rieber (Norway)

Guangdong Runke Bioengineering (China)

Nordic Naturals (US)

Golden Omega (Chile)

Biosearch Life (Spain)

Pharma Marine (Norway)

Polaris (France)

Sinomega Biotech Engineering (China)

HuataiBiopharm (China)

KinomegaBiopharm (China)

Algisys (US)

“The dietary supplement segment is projected to be the largest segment in the omega-3 market, by application, during the forecast period.”

Omega-3 increasingly finds application in dietary supplements, functional foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, infant formula, and pet food and feed. Dietary supplements are estimated to account for the largest market due to the fast-paced and busy lifestyles; consumers prefer consuming dietary supplements to make sure that they get their optimal share of nutrients, and omega-3 supplements are used to improve the health and performance, wherein athletes are advised adequate intake of omega-3 fatty acids for fit and healthy body.

“The docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) segment to witness the fastest and largest growth in the omega-3 market, by type, during the forecast period.”

By type, the market is segmented into docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and alpha-linolenic acid(ALA). Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is the most important omega-3 fatty acid and playsakey role in the development of brain and retina in infants.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Value Chain: Demand-side – 45% and Supply-side- 55%

By Designation: C level-33%,D level-41%, andOthers-26%

By Region:Europe-29%, North America-27%, Asia Pacific -22%, South America – 13%, RoW- 9%

Competitive Landscape of Omega-3 Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

2.1.2 Innovators

2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.1.4 Emerging Companies

2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups/Smes)

3.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

3.1.1 Progressive Companies

3.1.2 Starting Blocks

3.1.3 Responsive Companies

3.1.4 Dynamic Companies

3.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

3.3 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 New Product and Technology Launches

5.2 Investments

5.3 Joint Ventures

5.4 Acquisitions

Research Coverage:

This report segmentstheomega-3 market into application, type, source, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the omega-3 market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

