Global COATING EQUIPMENT Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Automotive digital cockpits are installed to provide reliable safety information to the driver by accessing maps and media with instrumental clusters installed within a vehicle. In addition, digital cockpits enable drivers to improve their focus and attention on the road by utilizing HUD to display relevant driving information in their direct field of vision.

he automotive digital cockpit market has been growing pervasively. The market growth attributes to the introduction of innovative adaptive driver assistance systems (ADASs) that demand integration of digital cockpits with safety systems.

Digital cockpits, paired with a cluster of digital instruments and infotainment systems, provide better safety features to drivers, featuring one or more displays.

Moreover, the demand for advanced automotive cabins escalates market growth. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global automotive digital cockpit market is anticipated to grow at a 9.5% CAGR during the review period (2019 – 2025). The increasing awareness for safety features among consumers and advancements in technology act as a major driving force for the growth of the market.

Additionally, the rising sales of luxury and premium cars, along with the increase in traffic concerns, have led to increasing the demand for head-up displays. The emergence of augmented reality head-up displays influence market growth, making vehicles even more comfortable and safer. The increasing demand for HUDs to improve the consumer experience in vehicles to ensure safety boosts market growth.

Conversely, complex structures and low efficiency of optical systems are the major factors projected to impede the market growth. Also, the high cost associated with the installment and maintenance of digital cockpits is hindering the growth of the market. Nevertheless, constant advancements in infotainment system features would support market growth.

