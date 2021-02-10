Latest Paper Straw Market by Material Type (Virgin paper, Recycled Paper), Product Type (Printed, Non Printed)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2775077

The Paper Straw Market is projected to grow from USD 585 Million in 2019 to USD 1,687 Million by 2024, recording a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Paper Straw Market:

Footprint (US)

Hoffmaster Group Inc. (US)

Transcend Packaging Ltd. (UK)

Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland)

Fuling Global Inc. (China)

Tipi Straws (UK)

Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd (China)

Bygreen (Australia)

Royal Paper Industries (Canada)

Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Co.LTD (China)

Biopac (UK) Ltd (UK)

Okstraw Paper Straws (US)

Lollicup USA Inc. (US)

Soton Daily Necessities Co. Ltd. (China)

YuTong Eco-Technology (SuQian) Co. Ltd (China)

Ningbo JiangbeiShenyu Industry and Trade Co. Ltd. (China)

Non-printed paper straws are the majorly consumed paper straws, globally, and accounted for a larger share in terms of volume, in the global paper straw market. Non-printed paper straws are manufactured to avoid digestions of inks or dyes and are manufactured using sustainably sourced paper or food-grade paper.

The 7.75-8.5 inches segment, by straw length, is projected to lead the paper straw market from 2019 to 2025, in terms of both value and volume. In terms of value, the 7.75-8.5 inches segment is projected to be the largest market in the paper straw market. 7.75 inches (197 mm) is the standard & most preferred length of paper straws.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2775077

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Tudy Scope

1.3.1 Paper Straw Market Segmentation

1.4 Years Considered

1.4.1 Regional Scope

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Unit Considered

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Research: Supply Side Analysis

2.1.2 Primary and Secondary Research (Value Market)

2.1.3 Primary Research (Volume Market)

2.1.4 Primary Research (Volume & Value Market)

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.3 Secondary Data

2.2.4 Primary Data

2.3 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.3.1 Assumptions

2.3.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Paper Straw Market

4.2 Asia Pacific: Paper Straw Market, By Material Type and Country

4.3 Paper Straw Market, By Material Type

4.4 Paper Straw Market, By Product Type

4.5 Paper Straw Market, By Straw Length

4.6 Paper Straw Market, By Straw Diameter

4.7 Paper Straw Market, By End-Use Application

4.8 Paper Straw Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Intolerance Toward Plastic Straws, Rising Consumer Demand for Eco-Friendly Straws, and Globally Increasing Government Reforms and Campaigns to Ban Plastic Straws

5.2.1.2 Recyclability of Paper Straw

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Paper Straw Production Capacities

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Concentration on Capacity Expansion

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Paper Straws

…and More

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2775077

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/