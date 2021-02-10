Global Telecom Managed Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

The rising adoption of telecom managed services among SME to lower operational and capital expenditures are primarily driving the global telecom managed service market.

The global telecom managed services market is segmented into service type, organization size, and region. However, lack of data security in data managed services is restraining the market growth.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, the market is majorly dominated by North America at present due to a higher concentration of telecom managed service providers in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Due to this, major contribution is made by the U.S., particularly in the managed data and network services.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to show a decent growth considering the telecom managed services market. Europe has acquired a second place in the market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show a significant growth rate throughout the forecast period. Various organizations are adopting network services in Taiwan, China, and India, which is increasing demand for telecom managed services market . Also, the telecom managed services in Asia Pacific is booming which is affecting the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Key players

Some of the key players in the global telecom managed service are Amdocs (U.S.), AT&T (U.S.), CenturyLink (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Comarch S.A. (Poland), Ericsson AB (Sweden), GTT Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), IBM (U.S.), NTT Data (Japan), Sprint (U.S.), Tech Mahindra (India), Unisys (U.S.) Verizon (U.S.) and others. The key players in the market are constantly innovating and involving in various research and development activities to generate cost-effective product portfolio.

Some of the key innovators in the global managed services are Ericsson (Sweden), Comarch (Poland), Subex Limited (India), Vertek Corporation (U.K), Atos (France), AireSpringt (U.S.), nexogy (U.S.), KOBARGO TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS (U.S.), Adaptis Mobile (U.S.), Now Telecom (Australia), Computer Services, Inc. (U.S.), WATEEN TELECOM (Pakistan), Voice & Data Solutions (Ireland) and others.

There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customers.

