Latest Printed Electronics Market by Printing Technology (Screen, Inkjet, Gravure, Flexographic), Application (Displays, Sensors, Batteries, RFID, Lighting)

The Printed Electronics Market is projected to grow from USD 9.8 Billion in 2019 to USD 19.8 Billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2019 to 2024.

Top Companies Profiled in the Printed Electronics Market:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung) (South Korea)

LG Electronics Inc. (LG) (South Korea)

Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC) (US)

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Agfa-Gevaert) (Belgium)

Molex LLC (Molex) (US)

Nissha Co. Ltd. (Nissha USA) (US)

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DuPont) (US)

BASF SE (BASF) (Germany)

NCC Nano

LLC (NovaCentrix) (US)

E Ink Holdings (US)

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (Ynvisible Interactive) (Portugal)

Among applications, the lighting segment is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to increase in the use of printed electronics-based lighting solutions in automobiles and home appliances. Rise in demand for economical, customized, and energy-efficient lighting solutions is also fueling the growth of the market globally.

There are wide application areas of devices and components based on printed electronics. These printed electronics based devices and components such as sensors and displays can be integrated with vehicles. For instance, there has been an increasing demand for flexible lighting solutions for use in automobiles by the prominent automotive manufacturers such as Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Toyota, BMW, and Audi across the world.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Capturing Market Size Using Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing Market Share Using Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Opportunities

4.2 APAC Printed Electronics Market, By Printing Technology

4.3 APAC Market, By End-Use Industry and Country

4.4 Market for Displays, By Region

4.5 APAC Printed Electronics Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased use of Printed Electronics for Development of Smart and Connected Devices

5.2.1.2 Rise in Global Demand for Energy-Efficient, Thin, and Flexible Consumer Electronics

5.2.1.3 High Demand for New Generation Flexible Printed Electronics

5.2.1.4 Significant Cost Advantages Offered By Printed Electronics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Knowledge Gap Among Different Disciplines Involved in the Development of Printed Electronics

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of New Functionalities and Applications of Printed Electronics and Their Integration With Multiple Products

5.2.3.2 Employment of Additive Manufacturing for Producing Printed Electronics

5.2.3.3 Use of Graphene Ink for the Development of Cost-Effective, Flexible, Water-Repellent, and Highly Conductive Printed Electronics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Commercialization of New and Cost-Effective Inks

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness Among Manufacturers of Electronic Devices and Components About Benefits of Printed Electronics

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

…and More

