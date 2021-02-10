Latest PU sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market by Raw Material (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate, Toluene Diphenyl Diisocyanate, and Polyols)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1750709

The PU Sole (footwear polyurethane) Market size was estimated at USD 4.2 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Top Companies Profiled in the PU sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Covestro (Germany)

DuPont (US)

Huntsman (US)

Wanhua Chemical Group (China)

Coim Group (Italy)

Lubrizol (US)

Lanxess (Germany)

Manali Petrochemical (India)

INOAC (Japan)

The casuals segment is projected to be the largest footwear in the overall PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market. The large market size for this segment is attributed to consumer preference for casuals in some countries, including China and India. The demand for PU sole is growing because casual footwear can used on a daily basis and it also provides a wide range of performance in outdoor activities.

Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) is a raw material for PU sole (footwear polyurethane). MDI is the most widely-used aromatic diisocyanate in PU sole (footwear polyurethane), which primarily exists in three isomers, namely 2,2′- MDI, 2,4′-MDI, and 4,4′-MDI. 4,4’-MDI isomer is used in shoe sole formulation.

Competitive Landscape of PU sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market:

1 Introduction

2 New Product Launches

3 Expansion Activities

4 Partnerships, Agreements and Collaborations

5 Mergers and Acquisitions

6 Industry structure

6.1 Market share / capacities of key players / operational growth drivers

6.2 Industry consolidation / fragmentation

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global PU sole (footwear polyurethane)market on the basis of application, raw material, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

