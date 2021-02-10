Latest Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Front-end Equipment (Lithography, Wafer Surface Conditioning, Deposition)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1055831

The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is projected to grow from USD 66.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 103.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market:

Tokyo Electron

LAM Research

ASML

Applied Materials

KLA-Tencor

Screen Holdings

Teradyne

Advantest Corporation

Hitachi High-Technologies

Plasma-Therm

Among back-end equipment, the wafer testing equipment is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Although the testing equipment is mostly focused on back-end processes, it is also used in front-end processes. These testing devices are vital for testing electronic devices for functionality and performance at different points during the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Among products, the memory segment is projected to lead the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market from 2020 to 2025.New technologies in memory, such as MRAM, ZRAM, PCRAM, and RRAM, are expected to replace most of the traditional technologies.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Capturing Market Size By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing Market Size By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

4.2 Market for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, By Country

4.3 Market for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, By Product Type

4.4 Front-End Market for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, By Equipment Type and Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in R&D Facilities

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

5.2.1.3 Growing Consumer Electronics Market and Increasing Number of Foundries

5.2.1.4 Trend of Miniaturization and Technology Migration

5.2.1.5 High Demand for Chips to Provide Computation Power and Connectivity for AI Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Purchase and Maintenance Costs

5.2.2.2 Complexity of Patterns and Functional Defects in Manufacturing Process

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Silicon-Based Sensors for IoT Devices

5.2.3.2 Expanding Chip Industry in China

5.2.3.3 Growing Number of Data Centers and Servers

5.2.3.4 Developing Market for Advanced Packaging Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Problems Faced During Fabrication Process

5.2.4.2 Increased Complexities Related to Miniaturized Structures of Circuits

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

…and More

