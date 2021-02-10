Latest Smart Plantation Management Systems Market by Type (Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems, and Harvesting Systems), Crop (Coffee, Oilseeds, Sugarcane, and Cotton)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2762443

The Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2019 to USD 1.5 Billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Smart Plantation Management Systems Market:

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Deere & Company (US)

Netafim (Israel)

Synelixis Solutions (Greece)

DTN (US)

AgroWebLab Co. Ltd (AWL) (China)

Tevatronics (Israel)

SemiosBio Technologies (Canada)

WaterBit (US)

Phytech (Israel)

Rivulis (Israel)

Jain Irrigation Systems (India)

Hidrosoph (Portugal)

AquaSpy (US)

Smart irrigation systems control and monitor the water scheduling for the plantation crops based on the data collected by the sensors. It reduces the amount of water needed for irrigation, resulting in the reduction of operation costs, specifically for large farmlands.

The software used in smart plantation management systems helps the farmers and plant growers to manage and analyze the data collected from the fields via sensors. Various field operations, such as harvesting, fertigation, and irrigation, can be efficiently monitored and controlled with software, which saves time and increases crop yield.

Access full report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2762443

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Department: Sales/Marketing: 60%, CXOs: 30%, and production/procurement: 10%

By Designation: Managers: 65%, CXOs: 25%, and Executives: 10%

By Region/Country: The Middle East: 40%, Asia Pacific: 30%, South America:20%,and US: 10%

Competitive Landscape of Smart Plantation Management Systems Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.3 Innovators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Market Share Analysis

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product/Technology Launches

4.2 Acquisitions

4.3 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships

4.4 Investments

Ask Question at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2762443

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/