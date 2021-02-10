Tow Prepreg Market by Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass), Resin Type (Epoxy, Phenolic), Application (Pressure Vessel, Scuba Tanks, Oxygen Cylinders)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2764800

The Tow Prepreg Market is expected to grow from USD 305 Million in 2019 to USD 492 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Tow Prepreg Market:

TCR Composites (US)

SGL Carbon SE (Germany)

JXTG Holdings, Inc. (Japan)

Teijin Ltd. (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Porcher Industries designs (France)

Red Composites Ltd. (UK)

Vitech Composites (France)

Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Tow prepreg is gaining importance in the automotive& transportation industry. The automotive industry is researching on the commercial viability of advanced materials and is focused on increasing efficiency by reducing vehicle weight. Several car manufacturers, along with tow prepreg producers, are slowly venturing into the production of tow prepreg-based automotive parts.

The global tow prepreg market is projected to be dominated by the carbon fiber type during the forecast period. It has better mechanical properties, which is driving its use in many applications. It is possible to produce Class A surface finish on panels with the use of carbon fiber.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type- Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 40%, and Tier 3- 25%

By Designation- C Level- 25%, Director Level- 35%, and Others- 40%

By Region- North America- 20%, Europe- 35%, APAC- 25%, MEA-15%, Latin America-5%

Competitive Landscape of Tow Prepreg Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Visionary Leaders

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Portfolio of Product Offering

3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Market Ranking

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 New Product Development

5.2 Partnership

Research Coverage:

This report covers the global tow prepreg market and forecasts the market size until 2024. The report segments the market –on the basis of resin type (epoxy, phenolic, others), fiber type (carbon, glass, others), application (pressure vessel, oxygen cylinders, scuba tanks, others), end-use industry (aerospace & defense, automotive& transportation, oil & gas, sports & recreational, others), and region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA).

