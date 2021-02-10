Latest White Spirit Market by Type, Flash Point, Application (Thinner & Solvent, Fuels, Cleaning Agent, Degreasing Agent)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2775076

The White Spirit Market size is estimated to be USD 6.7 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 8.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.0%.

Top Companies Profiled in the White Spirit Market:

Royal Dutch Shell (The Netherlands)

Total SA (France)

ExxonMobil (US)

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd (Japan)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (India)

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (India)

ThaiOil Company (Japan)

“The type 3 product segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The type 3 segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate than other types during the forecast period. The demand for type 3 white spirit is driven mainly by the growing demand for low aromatic white spirit from the coating, adhesives, and industrial cleaning chemical manufacturers.

“The market in the thinner & solvent segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period.”

White spirit is an essential ingredient in the manufacturing of solvent-based paints &coatings and is used as a thinner. The main purpose of the white spirit as a thinner is to reduce the viscosity of the paint and provide a slower rate of evaporation.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Package size

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data from Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data from Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulations

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in White Spirit Market

4.2 White Spirit Market, By Type

4.3 White Spirit Market, By Application

4.4 Burning Issues

4.5 Winning Imperatives

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Macroeconomic Overview

…and More

