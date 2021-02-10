Global Nausea Medicine Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Highlights

Nausea is a distress in stomach with involuntary urge to ***** which may be due to number of indications such as gastrointestinal diseases such as stomach upset, gastric ulcers. Furthermore, chemotherapy induced nausea is less common than other symptoms such as gastric reflux. Nausea is found to be common among children and pregnant women. The global nausea medicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 120 market data tables and figures spread over 200 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Nausea Medicine market research report–Global forecast till 2023.”

Major Players in Nausea Medicine Market:

Some of the key players in the global market are Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi (France), TESARO, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Pfizer (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline (U.S.), ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.).

Regional Analysis

America rules the global nausea medicine market due to rising prevalence of nausea among pregnant women and children in the U.S and Latin America. Furthermore, availability of medicines for the treatment of nausea and rising awareness about the contraindications and safe use of medicines market also boost the market growth.

Europe acquires the second position in the market owing to rising prevalence of viral gastroenteritis. According to an article published in the journal of Clinical Virology, in Europe, acute infectious gastroenteritis is one of the major causes for substantial morbidity and economic loss.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for nausea medicine due to lifestyle changes and unhealthy diet. Furthermore, prevalence of viral gastritis is also found to increasing. In Asia Pacific, the common cause of severe gastroenteritis in children less than 5 years of age, is rotavirus. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by an increasing demand for rapid diagnostics tests for gastrointestinal diseases and increasing awareness about available treatment options for viral gastroenteritis. Also, growing investments in the field of life science research and demand for advanced therapies for the treatment of nausea in developing nations such as China and India will propel the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

The market is Middle East & Africa is expected to show positive growth owing to an increase in the number of gastrointestinal problems such gastritis. Chemotherapy induced nausea is found to be prevalent in this region inducing the market growth.

Segmentation

The global nausea medicine market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of administration, indication, and end user.

On the basis of type, market is segmented into antacids, antagonists, anti-anxiety drugs, steroids, cannabinoids and others. Antacids are further segmented into serotonin (5-HT3) antagonists, NK-1 antagonists, and dopamine antagonists.

On the basis of mode of administration, the market is segmented into IV, tablets, and others.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), viral gastroenteritis, motion sickness and seasickness, medication, chemotherapy, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and others.

