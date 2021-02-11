Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Fluorine Aromatic PI Film report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Fluorine Aromatic PI Film market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Fluorine Aromatic PI Film:

Fluorinated aromatic PI film products with good transparency in the visible region. Fluorinated aromatic PI film products have been widely used in flexible display substrates, Solar Cell, Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and aerospace industries, due to their outstanding properties, such as thermal stability, high mechanical performance, good chemical resistance and excellent electrical properties. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

MGC

MGC(JP)

SKC Kolon PI(KR)

I.S.T Corporation(JP)

NeXolve(US)

DuPont(US)

Fuxin Hongji Photoelectric Materials (Development Phase)

Hipolyking (Development Phase)

Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Market Types

Thicknessâ‰¤15Î¼m

15Î¼m25Î¼m Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Market Applications:

Flexible Display Substrates

Solar Cell

Organic Photovoltaics (OPVs)

In the past several years, United States, Korea and Japan are main producers of fluorine aromatic PI film products, and top players are distributed in these three countries, like MGC and I.S.T Corporation from Japan, NeXolve and DuPont from US, while SKC Kolon PI from Korea.There are several small players in China, like Fuxin Hongji Photoelectric Materials, Hipolyking and Huajing etc. They produces and sells low-end polyimide film products, but in fluorine aromatic PI film products they are at the research stage at the moment. It predict they will achieve mass production around 3-5 years.Currently, the market is dominated by several players such as MGC, SKC Kolon PI, I.S.T Corporation, NeXolve and DuPont. But this situation will change after five years when more Chinese players will enter this market and bring more intense competition. But is difficult to change the market, especially in the high-end market.The worldwide market for Fluorine Aromatic PI Film is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 25.0% over the next five years, will reach 200 million USD in 2024, from 53 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.