Food Antioxidant Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Food Antioxidant report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions.

About Food Antioxidant:

Food antioxidant is a kind of food additives, used to prevent or delay the oxidation, improve the stability and prolong the shelf life of food. The common food antioxidants include synthetic antioxidants (such as BHA, BHT, TBHQ, PG, etc.) and natural antioxidants (such as TP, VE). Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Eastman

Danisco (DUPONT)

Kemin

MERISOL

Lanxess

Yasho Industries

Milestone Preservatives

VDH Chemtech

RCP

GSI

Langfang Fuhai

Kolod Food Ingredients

Anhui Haihua

L&P Food Ingredient

Yantai Tongshi Chemical

Chicheng Biotech

Synthetic Antioxidants

Natural Antioxidants Food Antioxidant Market Applications:

Beverages

Oils & fats

Bakery

Meat, poultry & seafood products

Confectionery

Antioxidants, both natural and synthetic, are used by the food industry as food additives to help prolong the shelf life and appearance of many foodstuffs. Antioxidants occur naturally in many foods and are essential for our health. They include Vitamin C found in fruit and vegetables and vitamin E found in seeds and nuts. The commonly used synthetic food antioxidants include TBHQ, BHA, BHT, propyl gallate, etc.

The food antioxidant market, globally, has been greatly influenced by the food and beverage processing market. It is driven by the changing consumer trends and preferences.