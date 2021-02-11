Automotive Fasteners Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global “Automotive Fasteners Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Automotive Fasteners Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Automotive Fasteners market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Automotive Fasteners:

Automotive fasteners are a collection of products that are used in automotive and vehicle assembly. They are usually designed for specific models of vehicles. Automotive Fasteners Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

WÃ¼rth

ITW

Stanley

Araymond

KAMAX

ShanghaiÂ PMCÂ (Nedschroef)

Aoyama Seisakusho

Meidoh

Fontana

AgratiÂ Group

LISI

Nifco

Topura

Meira

BÃ¶llhoff

Norma Group

Bulten

Precision Castparts

Chunyu

Boltun

Samjin

Sundram Fasteners

SFS Group

STL

Keller & Kalmbach

Piolax

EJOT Group

GEM-YEAR

RUIBIAO

Shenzhen AERO

Dongfeng Auto

Market competition is intense, the market concentration is relatively low, WÃ¼rth, ITW, Stanley, Araymond, Nedschroef, KAMAX, Fontana Gruppo, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Automotive Fasteners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 23700 million USD in 2024, from 20800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Fasteners in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Threaded Fasteners

Non-threaded Fasteners Market Segment by Application:

Automotive OEM