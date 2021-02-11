Categories
Automotive Fasteners Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Automotive Fasteners

Global “Automotive Fasteners Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Automotive Fasteners Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Automotive Fasteners market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Automotive Fasteners:

  • Automotive fasteners are a collection of products that are used in automotive and vehicle assembly. They are usually designed for specific models of vehicles.

    Automotive Fasteners Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • WÃ¼rth
  • ITW
  • Stanley
  • Araymond
  • KAMAX
  • ShanghaiÂ PMCÂ (Nedschroef)
  • Aoyama Seisakusho
  • Meidoh
  • Fontana
  • AgratiÂ Group
  • LISI
  • Nifco
  • Topura
  • Meira
  • BÃ¶llhoff
  • Norma Group
  • Bulten
  • Precision Castparts
  • Chunyu
  • Boltun
  • Samjin
  • Sundram Fasteners
  • SFS Group
  • STL
  • Keller & Kalmbach
  • Piolax
  • EJOT Group
  • GEM-YEAR
  • RUIBIAO
  • Shenzhen AERO
  • Dongfeng Auto
  • Chongqing Standard

    Scope of Report:

  • Market competition is intense, the market concentration is relatively low, WÃ¼rth, ITW, Stanley, Araymond, Nedschroef, KAMAX, Fontana Gruppo, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Fasteners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 23700 million USD in 2024, from 20800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Fasteners in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Threaded Fasteners
  • Non-threaded Fasteners

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Automotive OEM
  • Automotive Aftermarket

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Fasteners product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Fasteners, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Fasteners in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Automotive Fasteners competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Automotive Fasteners breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Automotive Fasteners market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Fasteners sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Automotive Fasteners Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Automotive Fasteners Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

