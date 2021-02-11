Global Glufosinate Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global Glufosinate Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Glufosinate report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Glufosinate market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14427046

About Glufosinate:

Glufosinate, also known as Glufosinate Ammonium, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C5H15N2O4P. It was first brought to market in 1984, and is widely used on control weeds in more than 100 crops in 82 countries around the world. The main application of Glufosinate is the production of herbicide. As a broad-spectrum herbicide, Glufosinate acts against a wide range of annual and perennial broadleaf weeds and grasses. This also includes difficult-to-control glyphosate-resistant weeds such as amaranthus, lolium, conyza and malva. Currently, with the features of high efficiency, low toxicity and easy decomposability, Glufosinate gains great attention.

Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Bayer CropScience

Lier Chemical

Zhejiang YongNong

Jiangsu Huifeng

Veyong

Jiangsu Huangma

Jiaruimi To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/14427046 Glufosinate Market Types

95%TC

50%TK Glufosinate Market Applications:

Herbicide

Insecticides and fungicides

GM crops

Desiccant Get a Sample Copy of the Glufosinate Market Report Glufosinate industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

The manufacture process of Glufosinate is a vital part. All China manufacturers produce through Grignard – Straker law method. The raw materials are mainly triethyl phosphite and phosphorus trichloride. The average yield of this process is 39%-42%. 8 to 13 steps are needed in the production, and large amount of waste water is produced during production. The production process of Bayer is more advanced. The major raw material is methyl phosphonic dichloride, and average yield is 92% within three steps. Consequently, the technology of Glufosinate is a key factor for the production and price of Glufosinate.

The price of Glufosinate fluctuates with the market demand and production capacity. Before 2007, Bayer monopolized the Glufosinate market and the market price of this product had kept high for many years. Recent years, as the entry of China manufacturers and capacity expansion of Bayer, the production amount of Glufosinate has been rocketing, as a result of which, during 2015 and 2016 the decreasing of Glufosinate price has been significant. For the past two years, as no significant capacity expansion and demand rise in international market, the market of Glufosinate has warmed back with current price of 95% TK at 33734 USD/MT.

The export and import business of Glufosinate is frequent, with China and USA the major export country. With capacity expansion and new competitor entry, the global supply of Glufosinate would be lifting for a long time. However, the market is still very promising, as the market space of Glufosinate is also growing at fast speed.

The worldwide market for Glufosinate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.9% over the next five years, will reach 525.1 million US$ in 2024, from 328.2 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.