Categories
All News

Global Glufosinate Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Glufosinate

Global Glufosinate Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Glufosinate report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Glufosinate market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14427046

About Glufosinate:

Glufosinate, also known as Glufosinate Ammonium, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C5H15N2O4P. It was first brought to market in 1984, and is widely used on control weeds in more than 100 crops in 82 countries around the world. The main application of Glufosinate is the production of herbicide. As a broad-spectrum herbicide, Glufosinate acts against a wide range of annual and perennial broadleaf weeds and grasses. This also includes difficult-to-control glyphosate-resistant weeds such as amaranthus, lolium, conyza and malva. Currently, with the features of high efficiency, low toxicity and easy decomposability, Glufosinate gains great attention.

Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • Bayer CropScience
  • Lier Chemical
  • Zhejiang YongNong
  • Jiangsu Huifeng
  • Veyong
  • Jiangsu Huangma
  • Jiaruimi

    To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/14427046

    Glufosinate Market Types

  • 95%TC
  • 50%TK

    Glufosinate Market Applications:

  • Herbicide
  • Insecticides and fungicides
  • GM crops
  • Desiccant

    Get a Sample Copy of the Glufosinate Market Report

    Glufosinate industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • The manufacture process of Glufosinate is a vital part. All China manufacturers produce through Grignard – Straker law method. The raw materials are mainly triethyl phosphite and phosphorus trichloride. The average yield of this process is 39%-42%. 8 to 13 steps are needed in the production, and large amount of waste water is produced during production. The production process of Bayer is more advanced. The major raw material is methyl phosphonic dichloride, and average yield is 92% within three steps. Consequently, the technology of Glufosinate is a key factor for the production and price of Glufosinate.
  • The price of Glufosinate fluctuates with the market demand and production capacity. Before 2007, Bayer monopolized the Glufosinate market and the market price of this product had kept high for many years. Recent years, as the entry of China manufacturers and capacity expansion of Bayer, the production amount of Glufosinate has been rocketing, as a result of which, during 2015 and 2016 the decreasing of Glufosinate price has been significant. For the past two years, as no significant capacity expansion and demand rise in international market, the market of Glufosinate has warmed back with current price of 95% TK at 33734 USD/MT.
  • The export and import business of Glufosinate is frequent, with China and USA the major export country. With capacity expansion and new competitor entry, the global supply of Glufosinate would be lifting for a long time. However, the market is still very promising, as the market space of Glufosinate is also growing at fast speed.
  • The worldwide market for Glufosinate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.9% over the next five years, will reach 525.1 million US$ in 2024, from 328.2 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Glufosinate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14427046

    Global Glufosinate Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Glufosinate Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Glufosinate market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Glufosinate?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Glufosinate market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Glufosinate?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Glufosinate market?

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14427046

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Glufosinate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Glufosinate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Glufosinate in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Glufosinate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Glufosinate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Glufosinate market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Glufosinate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Glufosinate Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Glufosinate Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    2,5-Dimethyl-2,5-hexanediol Market Size 2020 Analysis and In-depth Research on Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2024

    Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market Size Report 2021 by Sales Volume, Price and Segmentation Market Forecast to 2025 Says Absolute Reports

    Salesforce Services Market Size Research Report 2021 by Trade Statistics, Type, Application, Company Profiles and Forecast to 2025

    Salesforce Services Market Size Research Report 2021 by Trade Statistics, Type, Application, Company Profiles and Forecast to 2025

    Salesforce Services Market Size Research Report 2021 by Trade Statistics, Type, Application, Company Profiles and Forecast to 2025

    Salesforce Services Market Size Research Report 2021 by Trade Statistics, Type, Application, Company Profiles and Forecast to 2025

    Salesforce Services Market Size Research Report 2021 by Trade Statistics, Type, Application, Company Profiles and Forecast to 2025

    Jet Engines Market 2021 by Growing Demands, Sales, Revenue, Gross Margin, Geographical Regions, and Forecast to 2027

    Safety Protective Goggles and Glasses Market Size 2020 Analysis and In-depth Research on Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2024

    Global Banknote-Printing Machine Market 2020 with Covid-19 Impact, Industry Size, Revenue, Opportunities, Market Share and Growth Rate and Trend Report to 2024 | Absolute Reports

    Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market Size 2020 Analysis and In-depth Research on Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2024

    Oral Spray Market 2020 Top Countries Data, Market Size with Global Demand Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2026

    Steel Alloys Market 2021 Upcoming Developments, Business Opportunities, Market Dynamics, New Trends and Forecast to 2024

    COVID-19 Impact on Global Hospital Gas Market 2020 with Strategies to Boost Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications, Status and Outlook to 2024

    https://murphyshockeylaw.net/