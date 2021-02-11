Global Video Colposcope Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global Video Colposcope Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Video Colposcope report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Video Colposcope market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Video Colposcope:

Colposcopy is a medical diagnostic procedure to examine an illuminated, magnified view of the cervix and the tissues of the vagina and vulva. Many premalignant lesions and malignant lesions in these areas have discernible characteristics which can be detected through the examination. It is done using a colposcopy, which provides an enlarged view of the areas, allowing the colposcopies to visually distinguish normal from abnormal appearing tissue and take directed biopsies for further pathological examination. The main goal of colposcopy is to prevent cervical cancer by detecting precancerous lesions early and treating them.Video Colposcope can provide full-screen that features a high resolution video camera. It results in a compact stand-alone system for true video imaging in the gynecology field. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic

Physical Examination

Other

The classification of Colposcope includes Electronic Video Colposcope, Optical Video Colposcope and others. The proportion of Optical Video Colposcope in 2017 is about 57.2%, and the proportion of Electronic Video Colposcope in 2017 is about 37.3%.

Factors such as painless and non-invasive procedures, with no blood loss and lower healthcare cost promotes the demand for the colposcopes for diagnosis of cervical cancer and other cervical complications. Optical video colposcopes holds the largest market due to high accuracy, image quality and comparatively it is less expensive than electronic video colposcopes. Electronic video colposcopes is anticipated to register faster growth due to better mobility, high definition imaging module and advanced telemedicine solution.

The worldwide market for Video Colposcope is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 130 million USD in 2024, from 93 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.