Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

About Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices:

Cardiac Rhythm Management Device is a medical device which uses electrical impulses, delivered by electrodes contracting the heart muscles, to regulate the beating of the heart.A cardiac rhythm management device (CRMD) refers to any permanently implanted cardiac pacemaker or any implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD). The term CRMD also refers to any cardiac resynchronization device. The term CRT refers to a CRMD that provides cardiac resynchronization therapy using biventricular pacing techniques.

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical (Abbott)

Boston Scientific

Biotronik

LivaNova (Sorin)

Medico

Lepu (Qinming Medical)

IMZ

Cardioelectronica

Scope of Report:

Increasing instances of heart failure and other cardiac disorders and rising sedentary lifestyle among the population are estimated to boost market growth through 2025.

The classification of Cardiac Rhythm Management Device includes Pacemakers, ICD and CRT. And the proportion of Pacemakers in 2017 is about 49.1%. The ICD in 2017 is about 36.6%.

Cardiac Rhythm Management Device is widely used in Bradycardia, Tachycardia, heart failure and other. Tachycardia and bradycardia are the most common indications for treatment, heart failure, diabetes and obesity can contribute to ongoing rhythm management concerns. And the market share used tachycardia in 2017 is 42.8%. And the market share used bradycardia in 2018 is 39.9%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Cardiac Rhythm Management Device, with a production market share nearly 84.7% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Cardiac Rhythm Management Device Media, enjoying production market share nearly 12.4% in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 51.5% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.3%, Cardiac Rhythm Management Device market in Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate especially in the developing Asian countries like China & India.

Market competition is intense among top 5. Medtronic, St. Jude Medical (Abbott), Boston Scientific, Biotronik, LivaNova (Sorin) are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 13400 million USD in 2024, from 10200 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Market Segment by Types:

Pacemaker

ICD

CRT Market Segment by Application:

Bradycardia

Tachycardia

Heart Failure