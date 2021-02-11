Potato Protein Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global Potato Protein Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Potato Protein report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Potato Protein market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Potato Protein:

Potato protein is the dry coproduct of the manufacture of potato starch, obtained during the separation of starch. It principally consists of potato protein. Its high digestibility and well-balanced amino acid pattern makes it very suitable for feed applications. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Avebe

Tereos

Roquette

AKV Langholt AMBA

Emsland-StÃ¤rkeGmbH

KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen)

Meelunie

Royal Ingredients Group

SÃ¼dstÃ¤rke

Pepees

PPZ Niechlow

Agrana

WPPZ

China Essence Group.

Potato Protein Market Types

Potato protein is the dry coproduct of the manufacture of potato starch, obtained during the separation of starch. It principally consists of potato protein. Its high digestibility and well-balanced amino acid pattern makes it very suitable for feed applications. At present, the production of potato protein is distributed in Europe, such as Netherlands, French, Denmark and Finland. Europe is the largest production country of potato protein in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Europe market will take up about 75% in the global production in 2016. But we believe that China and India will become the strongest growth of this market in the world in the future because of the fertile resources and huge demand, when they breach the technical bulwark and develop the market chain.The global production and capacity of potato protein was fluctuant in a small range from the past five years; the capacity is from about 48500 MT in 2012 to 56800 MT in 2016 while the production is from 21035 MT to 25064 MT. It is expected that it will increase in future. In the world, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Europe, such as Avebe, Tereos, Roquette and AKV Langholt AMBA.The Global potato protein market would growth with CAGR of 2.06% from 2017 to 2022 in terms of value. The annual consumption amount of potato protein would reach to 33.5 K MT in 2022. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.The worldwide market for Potato Protein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 88 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

