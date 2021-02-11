Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel):

Electrical steels are distinguished by their excellent electro-magnetic properties. There are two major types of fully processed electrical steels: grain-oriented (GO) and non-oriented (NO). Non-oriented electrical steel features homogeneous magnetic properties in all directions. They are widely used as iron core materials in rotating machines ranging from large power generators to tiny precision electric motors. They are also used in the iron core of small power transformers. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) Market Types

Fully Processed

Semi-processed Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) Market Applications:

Power Generation

AC Motor

Household Appliances

The classification of non-grain oriented electrical steel includes semi-processed, fully processed, and the proportion of semi-processed, in 2017 is about 79%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2018.

Non-grain oriented electrical steel is widely used in power generation, ac motor, household appliances and other field. The most proportion of non-grain oriented electrical steel is Power Generation, and the proportion in 2017 is about 32%.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.4%.

The worldwide market for Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 23400 million USD in 2024, from 17000 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.