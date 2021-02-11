Carpet Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global Carpet Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Carpet report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Carpet market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Carpet:

Rugs and Carpets are textile floor covering consisting of an upper layer of pile attached to a backing. The pile is generally either made from wool or fibers such as polypropylene, nylon or polyester and usually consists of twisted tufts which are often heat-treated to maintain their structure. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Shaw Industries

Mohawk

Oriental Weavers

Milliken

Beaulieu

Interface

Dinarsu

Balta

Infloor

Tarkett

Dixie Group

Brintons

Merinos

Dongsheng Carpet Group

Jiangsu Kaili Carpet

Shanhua Carpet

Haima Carpet

TY Carpet

COC Carpet

Shenzhen Meijili Carpet

HUADE Group

Woven

Needle felt

Knotted

Others Carpet Market Applications:

Commercial

Home

Transport Get a Sample Copy of the Carpet Market Report Carpet industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with carpet industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into carpet industry, the current demand for carpet product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply.In the next six years, the global consumption of Rugs and Carpet will maintain a 3.6% annual growth rate ,consumption is expected in 2023 will be 3173.3 (Million Square Meters).Therefore, in the next six years, carpet overcapacity situation will not change much, the average operating rate will remain at 84% to 86%.Carpet product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of environment-friendly products, low-end products, and excess capacity, there is a large market demand for environment-friendly products to seize market share of imports acts.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.Along with the development of Chinese domestic carpet, Chinese domestic carpet has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported carpet.As large demand of environment-friendly products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of environment-friendly. Currently, the Chinese carpet industry is not only begin to transit to environment-friendly carpet products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The worldwide market for Carpet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 241400 million USD in 2024, from 212300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.