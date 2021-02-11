Categories
Carpet Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Carpet

Global Carpet Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Carpet report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Carpet market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Carpet:

  • Rugs and Carpets are textile floor covering consisting of an upper layer of pile attached to a backing. The pile is generally either made from wool or fibers such as polypropylene, nylon or polyester and usually consists of twisted tufts which are often heat-treated to maintain their structure.

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • Shaw Industries
  • Mohawk
  • Oriental Weavers
  • Milliken
  • Beaulieu
  • Interface
  • Dinarsu
  • Balta
  • Infloor
  • Tarkett
  • Dixie Group
  • Brintons
  • Merinos
  • Dongsheng Carpet Group
  • Jiangsu Kaili Carpet
  • Shanhua Carpet
  • Haima Carpet
  • TY Carpet
  • COC Carpet
  • Shenzhen Meijili Carpet
  • HUADE Group
  • Zhemei Carpets

    Carpet Market Types

  • Woven
  • Needle felt
  • Knotted
  • Others

    Carpet Market Applications:

  • Commercial
  • Home
  • Transport

    Carpet industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with carpet industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into carpet industry, the current demand for carpet product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply.In the next six years, the global consumption of Rugs and Carpet will maintain a 3.6% annual growth rate ,consumption is expected in 2023 will be 3173.3 (Million Square Meters).Therefore, in the next six years, carpet overcapacity situation will not change much, the average operating rate will remain at 84% to 86%.Carpet product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of environment-friendly products, low-end products, and excess capacity, there is a large market demand for environment-friendly products to seize market share of imports acts.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.Along with the development of Chinese domestic carpet, Chinese domestic carpet has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported carpet.As large demand of environment-friendly products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of environment-friendly. Currently, the Chinese carpet industry is not only begin to transit to environment-friendly carpet products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.
  • The worldwide market for Carpet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 241400 million USD in 2024, from 212300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Carpet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global Carpet Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Carpet Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Carpet market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Carpet?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Carpet market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Carpet?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Carpet market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Carpet product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Carpet, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Carpet in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Carpet competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Carpet breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Carpet market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Carpet sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

