GC and GC-MS Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

About GC and GC-MS:

Chromatography is a technique for separating chemical substances that relies on differences in partitioning behaviour between a flowing mobile phase and a stationary phase to separate the components in a mixture. GC and GC-MS Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Thermo Fisher

AB Sciex

Waters

Agilent

Bruker

Perkin Elmer

Shimadzu

LECO

Gas chromatography is also used to monitor industrial processes automatically: gas streams are analyzed periodically and manual or automatic responses are made to counteract undesirable variations.

GC/MS is the analysis method of choice for smaller and volatile molecules such as benzenes, alcohols and aromatics, and simple molecules such as steroids, fatty acids, and hormones. It can also be applied towards the study of liquid, gaseous and solid samples.

This report focuses on the GC and GC-MS in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Gas Chromatography System

GC-MS Systems Market Segment by Application:

General & Environmental Testing

Agriculture & Food

Academia

Oil & Gas

Government Test