Global Biosolids Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Biosolids

Global “Biosolids Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Biosolids Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Biosolids market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Biosolids:

  • Biosolids are the major by-product of the wastewater treatment process. Biosolids are derived from wastewater sludge, mainly a mix of water and organic materials that are a by-product of the sewage treatment processes. Most wastewater comes from household kitchens, laundries and bathrooms.

    Biosolids Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Suez
  • Veolia
  • Sabesp
  • Beijing Enterprises Water
  • FCC (Aqualia)
  • Sound Global
  • Saur
  • American Water Work
  • Thames Water
  • Severn Trent

    Scope of Report:

  • Europe is the largest production region of Biosolids. About 35% of Biosolids were consumed in the region in 2017. The North America is the most mature country in the industry. Especially the United States. Represents the development direction of this industry. There are complete laws and regulations to ensure downstream applications Biosolids are mainly used in three fields, Agriculture, Landfill and Incineration.
  • Especially in agriculture, it has great potential. Currently, it is widely used in the United States. More than half of the products are used in this area, and landfills have relatively obvious disadvantages. Currently, they are mainly used in Asia and a few countries in Europe. It is believed that the application of this field will gradually decrease in the future. Another very promising potential is incineration, especially the reuse of energy. Compared to agriculture, this application requires higher technology.
  • As the global population continues to increase, the volume of sewage produced continues to rise. The volume of sewage treatment has also increased year by year. Therefore, as a practical and environmentally friendly product, biosolids is believed to continue to grow in the future. Especially in the Asia Pacific region. Especially China. Investment will rise sharply in this area.
  • The worldwide market for Biosolids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 8110 million USD in 2024, from 5740 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Biosolids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Industrial Wastewater
  • Municipal Wastewater

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Agriculture
  • Landfill
  • Incineration
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Biosolids product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Biosolids, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Biosolids in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Biosolids competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Biosolids breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Biosolids market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Biosolids sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

