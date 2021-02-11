Manganese Sulphate Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global Manganese Sulphate Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Manganese Sulphate report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Manganese Sulphate market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Manganese Sulphate:

Manganese Sulphate is a type of inorganic compound.

Like many metal sulphates, Manganese Sulphate forms a variety of hydrates: monohydrate, tetrahydrate, pentahydrate, and heptahydrate. The monohydrate is most common. All of these salts dissolve to give faintly pink solutions of the aquo complex [Mn(H2O)6]2+. The pale pink colour of Mn(II) salts is highly characteristic.

Agricultural Grade

Battery Grade

Industrial Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Applications:

Agro-Industries

Industrial Fields

Currently the Manganese Sulphate is mainly used in agricultural fields especially in feed and fertilizer fields. The battery grade Manganese Sulphate is used in cathode materials of lithium batteries, driven by the fast-growing electric vehicle in the world, especially in China and Europe.

In 2018, some players have planned to expand the capacity of Manganese Sulphate in next few years, like Guizhou Redstar Developing and CITIC Dameng Mining Industries. And some potential competitors are also planning to enter the Manganese Sulphate market, like Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific (a leading producer of electrolytic manganese dioxide), Guangxi Jingxi County Yizhou Manganese Industry and Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry etc.

The worldwide market for Manganese Sulphate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 400 million USD in 2024, from 250 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.