Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Vitamin B1, which a vitamin found in food and used as a dietary supplement. As a supplement, it is used to treat and prevent thiamine deficiency and disorders that result from it, including beriberi, Korsakoff’s syndrome, and Korsakoff’s psychosis. Other uses include maple syrup urine disease and Leigh’s disease. It is taken by mouth or by injection. It is also widely used in feed industry as a supplement. Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Scope of Report:

Vitamin B1, or Thiamine normally appears as the form of Thiamine Mononitrate, or it can be converted to Thiamine Hydrochloride which is used for specific use. The report covers both Thiamine Mononitrate in its original form or its derivative Thiamine Hydrochloride. Thiamine Hydrochloride type product takes 31.22% share of global market in terms of sales volume. The price of Hydrochloride type is a bit higher than Mononitrate type, but the gap is not significant.

The Thiamine production is mainly concentrated in China. Leading suppliers in China, Brother Enterprises, Huazhong Pharma and Zhejiang Tianxin takes a majority share of global open market. DSM also produce Thiamine but mainly for captive use. Huazhong Pharma is the largest supplier in the worldwide in terms of sales volume. Brother Enterprises, Huazhong Pharma and Zhejiang Tianxin has long been competing on the export of Vitamin B1. Currently, the competitive landscape is relatively stable, with no significate capacity change or new entrance.

The price of Thiamine was around 20-30 USD/Kg during 2012 to 2014, due to the fierce competition among manufacturers. Since 2015, the manufacturers are facing pressure from environmental policy. Manufacturing cost lifted, while supply ability stagnated. The price of Thiamine increased 32% in 2015, and 42% in 2016. It is forecasted the price of Thiamine would keep high in the coming years due to the lack of supply. The Global Vitamin B1 market volume was 7791 MT in 2016 and it will be 9981 MT in 2023, with a Growth Rate of 3.60% from 2016 to 2023.

The worldwide market for Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 730 million USD in 2024, from 560 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

