Glycine Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Glycine

Global “Glycine Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Glycine Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Glycine market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Glycine:

Glycine is an organic compound and is known as the smallest of the 20 amino acids which are found in proteins. It is the only amino acid that does not form an L or D optical rotation. It is a colorless, sweet-tasting crystalline solid.

Glycine Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Ajinomoto
  • Yuki Gosei Kogyo
  • Showa Denko KK
  • GEO Specialty Chemicals
  • Chattem Chemicals
  • Paras Intermediates
  • Evonik
  • Avid Organics
  • Kumar Industries
  • Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical
  • Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical
  • Linxi Hongtai
  • Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group
  • Zhenxing Chemical
  • Newtrend Group
  • Henan HDF Chemical

    Scope of Report:

  • Glycine can be classified into three types: food grade glycine, tech grade glycine and pharmaceutical grade glycine. Food grade glycine is widely used in food and feed industry. Pharmaceutical grade glycine is used in pharmaceutical industry. Tech grade glycine is widely used in pesticide industry; it is a key raw material of glyphosate. Survey results showed that 68% of the glycine market is pesticide industry, 15% is food industry, only 2.7% is pharmaceutical industry, with the development of economy, these industries will need more glycine. So, glycine has a huge market potential in the future.
  • Currently, there are two kinds of commonly used production process of glycine. It includes MCA method and Strecker method. Due to the different process, the major raw materials for glycine are different. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of glycine industry.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a low growth curve. As the pressure of environmental protection increases, the price will gradually increase. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Glycine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 957.4 million US$ in 2024, from 804.5 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Glycine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Glycine-Food Grade
  • Glycine-Tech Grade
  • Glycine-Pharma Grade

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Pesticide Industry
  • Feed Industry
  • Food Industry
  • Pharmaceuticals Industry
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Glycine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Glycine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Glycine in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Glycine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Glycine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Glycine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Glycine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Glycine Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Glycine Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

