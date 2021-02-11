Glycine Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global “Glycine Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Glycine Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Glycine market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Glycine:

Glycine is an organic compound and is known as the smallest of the 20 amino acids which are found in proteins. It is the only amino acid that does not form an L or D optical rotation. It is a colorless, sweet-tasting crystalline solid.

Glycine Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Ajinomoto

Yuki Gosei Kogyo

Showa Denko KK

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Chattem Chemicals

Paras Intermediates

Evonik

Avid Organics

Kumar Industries

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical

Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical

Linxi Hongtai

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

Zhenxing Chemical

Newtrend Group

Linxi Hongtai

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

Zhenxing Chemical

Newtrend Group

Henan HDF Chemical

Glycine can be classified into three types: food grade glycine, tech grade glycine and pharmaceutical grade glycine. Food grade glycine is widely used in food and feed industry. Pharmaceutical grade glycine is used in pharmaceutical industry. Tech grade glycine is widely used in pesticide industry; it is a key raw material of glyphosate. Survey results showed that 68% of the glycine market is pesticide industry, 15% is food industry, only 2.7% is pharmaceutical industry, with the development of economy, these industries will need more glycine. So, glycine has a huge market potential in the future.

Currently, there are two kinds of commonly used production process of glycine. It includes MCA method and Strecker method. Due to the different process, the major raw materials for glycine are different. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of glycine industry.

We tend to believe this industry is a mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a low growth curve. As the pressure of environmental protection increases, the price will gradually increase. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Glycine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 957.4 million US$ in 2024, from 804.5 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Glycine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Glycine-Food Grade

Glycine-Tech Grade

Glycine-Pharma Grade Market Segment by Application:

Pesticide Industry

Feed Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry