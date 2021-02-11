Global Procurement Analytics MarketResearch Report 2021

Market Synopsis

The global procurement analytics market valued USD 2.03 billion and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period to reach USD 7.90 billion by 2024

Rapid advances in technology, digital innovation, and robust cloud infrastructure have increased the need for data-driven solutions for enterprises to aid them in better decision-making. Thus, analytics plays a critical role in the enterprises that enable them, to minimize the capital and operational expenditure and increases the return on investments (ROI) significantly.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7682

Procurement analytics is a software tool that offers quantitative methods to derive actionable insights and outcomes from datasets. The procurement analytics provide comprehensive information about the historical data, and with the help of predictive analytical tools enables enterprises to forecast future trends. These quantitative data allows enterprises with data-driven decision-making to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Moreover, implementing analytics in the procurement process, allows enterprises to achieve better visibility and control over expenses.

ALSO READ : https://agreatertown.com/india_un/global_procurement_analytics_market_research_reportforecast_till_2024_000210645703

Integration of analytics with technological trends such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and cognitive computing is likely to propel the adoption of the procurement process for highly insightful decision-making. Thus, rising need for highly efficient solutions for the procurement process to increase the operational efficiency is expected to drive the procurement analytics market during the assessment period. Also, surge in demand for cloud-based procurement solutions and rise in demand for data-driven solutions is likely to drive the procurement analytics market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://ijeawp.prnews.io/244731-Global-Procurement-Analytics-Market-Research-ReportForecast-till-2024.html

On the other hand, lack of secured solutions, privacy concerns, and lack of technical expertise are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the procurement analytics market over the next few years

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global procurement analytics market include IBM Corporation. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (US), Tamr (US), Zycus Inc. (US), SAS Institute Inc.,(US), Genpact (UK),. BRIDGEi2i Analytics (India), Sievo (Finland), Dataction (India), Tungsten Corporation plc (UK), Rosslyn Data Technologies (UK), Simfoni (US), BirchStreet (US), Proactis (UK). The key strategies adopted by most of the players are partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and solutions launch to gain a significant market share in the procurement analytics market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://penzu.com/p/3c82bc8b

Segmentation

The global procurement analytics market has been segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, and industry vertical.

By component, the global procurement analytics market has been divided into solutions and services. The solutions segment has been sub-divided into spend analytics, sourcing, vendor management, invoicing analytics, contract management, category management, and others. Furthermore, the services segment has been further bifurcated into professional services and managed services.

Based on deployment mode, the global procurement analytics market has been bifurcated into on-premise and cloud.

Based on organization size, the global procurement analytics market categorized as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

On the basis of industry vertical, the global procurement analytics market has been divided into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, telecom and IT, retail and e-commerce, energy and utilities, and others.

Regional Analysis

ALSO READ https://martech.over-blog.com/2020/11/automotive-glass-industry-synopsis-and-highlights-key-findings-major-companies-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025.html

Geographically, the global procurement analytics market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America led the procurement analytics market in 2018, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2019 to 2024. Europe is expected to attain the second spot in the procurement analytics market in terms of market share during the assessment period.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and expected to dominate the global procurement analytics market during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the early adoption of analytics solution in the procurement process by the enterprises and the presence of market giants such as SAS Institure, Inc., IBM Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the procurement analytics market during the assessment period. The market growth is attributed to heavy investments by the vendors to develop robust cloud infrastructure in emerging economies such as China, India, and other South East Asian countries

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR),Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R),Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312