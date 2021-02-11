Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market Research Report 2021

MarketSynopsis:

The global personal and entry level storage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period and reach USD 94.63 billion by 2023.

The personal and entry level storage refers to the use of technology to retain and store data using computers or other devices. Data storage is essential and consumers and businesses rely on it to preserve information ranging from personal photos to business-critical information. The major factor contributing to the market growth is the increasing volume of digital data. Another factor is the high proliferation of the Internet. Advances in technology such as IPV6 and 5G are facilitating the internet proliferation. The number of smartphones, laptops, and tablets is also increasing, which has resulted in an increase in the amount of data generated. This data requires various solutions and devices for storage and backup. Furthermore, these devices are available at low cost which attracts many consumers which has increased the adoption of the personal and entry level storage.

Various players active in the market face the challenge of increased carbon footprint due to the lack of green data center solutions for storage. However, concerns regarding security and privacy are expected to limit the adoption and affect the market growth during the forecast period. The demand for data analytics with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and rising need for data batckup offer lucrative opportunities to players in the global personal and entry level storage market.

KeyPlayers:

The key players in the global personal and entry level storage market are identified based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. These include Dell Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (US) , NetApp, Inc. (US) , Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), IBM Corporation (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Pure Storage, Inc. (US), Nutanix, Inc. (US), Tintri, Inc. (US), Simplivity Corp. (US), Scality, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Western Digital Corporation (US), Seagate Technology (US) and Symantec Corporation (US). The key strategies adopted by most of the players are partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and new product development.

Segmentation:

The global personal and entry level storage market has been segmented based on product, storage system, technology, vertical, and region/country.

By product, the global personal and entry level storage market has been divided into cloud-based storage and non-cloud storage. The non-cloud storage segment has been further categorized as recordable discs, flash drives, hard disk drives, andsolid-statedrives.

Based on storage system, the global personal and entry level storage market has been classified as direct-attached, cloud storage, network-attached storage (NAS), unified storage, and software-defined storage (SDS).

The technology sub-segments in the global personal and entry level storage market are magnetic storage and solid-state storage.

On the basis of vertical, the global personal and entry level storage market has been divided into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), consumer goods & retail, IT & telecommunications, healthcare and life science, utilities, government and defense, education and research, media and entertainment, manufacturing, business and consulting, and others.

The global personal and entry level storage market has been analyzed for four regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

RegionalAnalysis:

The global personal and entry level storage market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The market in North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The high demand from comparatively large media and entertainment industry in North America is expected to boost the growth of the regional market. The market in Europe is expected to be the second-largest during the review period due to the increasing need for data analytics with artificial intelligence and machine learning and the establishment of start-ups offering personal and entry level storage software. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period. Developing countries such as India and China, and mature markets such as Singapore and Japan are driving the growth of the personal and entry level storage market in this region. The market in the rest of the world offers numerous opportunities to vendors as the majority of the countries in the region are yet to adopt personal and entry level storage solutions.

