HMI Software Market Research Report 2021

at 9.1% CAGR with USD 4,043.4 Million in value by 2025 during the forecast period, 2019–2025. In this report, Market Research Future (MRFR) includes the segmentation and market dynamics to offer a better glimpse of the market in the coming years.

Improved communication and the growing adoption of robots in industries are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of implementation is a major challenge for the global HMI software market. The global HMI software market is dominated by a few major players, however, new players are expected to enter the market due to new revenue opportunities in regions such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The entry of new players is expected to increase the competition in the market.

The global HMI software market holds significant growth opportunities owing to the introduction of a wearable human-machine interface which is expected to be more interactive and intuitive. Also, the use of innovative technologies such as artificial vision enables HMI devices to automatically perform measure, control, and classification functions.

Segmental Analysis

The Global HMI Software Market has been segmented based on deployment, product type, configuration type, type, technology, end-user, and region.

Based on product type the market has been segmented into proprietary software, hardware-independent, and open-source software. The proprietary software segment is expected to have the largest market share. The open-source software segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type the market has been segmented into proprietary supervisory level HMI and machine-level HMI. The supervisory level HMI segment accounted for the larger market share of 65.0% in 2018, with a market value of USD 1,463.7 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The machine-level HMI segment was valued at USD 486.4 million in 2018; it is projected to register a higher CAGR of 9.6%.

Based on technology the market has been segmented into optical, acoustic, bionic, tactile, and motion. The optical segment is expected to have the largest market share. The bionic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-user the market has been segmented into oil and gas, energy and power, food and beverages, chemical, metals and mining, pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, automotive, packaging, and semiconductor and electronics. The oil and gas segment accounted for the largest market share of 12.5% in 2018, with a market value of USD 281.5 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The energy and power segment was the second-largest market in 2018, valued at USD 272.7 million; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2%. However, the chemical segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5%.

Competitive Analysis

The Key Players in the Global HMI Software Market are General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, AdroIT Technologies, Beijer Electronics, Brainchild Electronic, B-Scada, COPA-DATA, Elipse Software, Inductive Automation, and National Instruments among others.

