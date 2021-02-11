Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Research Report 2021

This report focuses on the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Open-ended Funds (OEF) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

BlackRock

Vanguard Group

State Street Global

Fidelity Investments

Allianz Group

J.P.Morgan Chase

Bank of New York Mellon

AXA Group

Capital Group

Goldman Sachs Group

Prudential Financial

BNP Panbas

UBS

Deutsche Bank

Amundi

Legal & General Group

Wells Fargo

HSBC Holdings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Listed Open-ended Funds(LOF)

Contractual Open-ended Funds

Exchange Traded Funds(ETF)

Market segment by Application, split into

Primary and Secondary Markets

Futures and Spot

Pegging Index

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Open-ended Funds (OEF) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Open-ended Funds (OEF) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Open-ended Funds (OEF) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

