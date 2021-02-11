N-Propyl Acetate Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Oxea, Dow, BASF

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The N-Propyl Acetate Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global N-Propyl Acetate Market Research Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the N-Propyl Acetate report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan N-Propyl Acetate market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), N-Propyl Acetate specifications, and company profiles. The N-Propyl Acetate study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the N-Propyl Acetate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global N-Propyl Acetate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global N-Propyl Acetate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global N-Propyl Acetate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global N-Propyl Acetate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global N-Propyl Acetate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Oxea, Dow, BASF, Eastman, Solvay, Showa Denko K.K., Daicel, Sasol, Chang Chun Group, Shiny Chem, Handsome Chemical, Zhejiang Jianye, Nanjing Wujiang, Jiangsu Baichuan, Ningbo Yongshun, Jiangsu Ruijia, Yixing Kaixin

Market Segmentation by Product: N-Propyl Acetate ≥ 99.5%

N-Propyl Acetate ≥ 99.0%



Market Segmentation by Application: Paints & Coatings

Printing Ink

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others



The N-Propyl Acetate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global N-Propyl Acetate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global N-Propyl Acetate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the N-Propyl Acetate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in N-Propyl Acetate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global N-Propyl Acetate market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global N-Propyl Acetate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global N-Propyl Acetate market?

Table of Contents:

1 N-Propyl Acetate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of N-Propyl Acetate

1.2 N-Propyl Acetate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global N-Propyl Acetate Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 N-Propyl Acetate ≥ 99.5%

1.2.3 N-Propyl Acetate ≥ 99.0%

1.3 N-Propyl Acetate Segment by Application

1.3.1 N-Propyl Acetate Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Paints & Coatings

1.3.3 Printing Ink

1.3.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care

1.3.5 Food & Beverages

1.3.6 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global N-Propyl Acetate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global N-Propyl Acetate Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global N-Propyl Acetate Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 N-Propyl Acetate Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 N-Propyl Acetate Industry

1.6 N-Propyl Acetate Market Trends

2 Global N-Propyl Acetate Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global N-Propyl Acetate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global N-Propyl Acetate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global N-Propyl Acetate Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers N-Propyl Acetate Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 N-Propyl Acetate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 N-Propyl Acetate Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key N-Propyl Acetate Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 N-Propyl Acetate Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global N-Propyl Acetate Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global N-Propyl Acetate Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America N-Propyl Acetate Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America N-Propyl Acetate Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America N-Propyl Acetate Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe N-Propyl Acetate Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe N-Propyl Acetate Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe N-Propyl Acetate Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific N-Propyl Acetate Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific N-Propyl Acetate Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific N-Propyl Acetate Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America N-Propyl Acetate Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America N-Propyl Acetate Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America N-Propyl Acetate Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa N-Propyl Acetate Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa N-Propyl Acetate Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa N-Propyl Acetate Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global N-Propyl Acetate Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global N-Propyl Acetate Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global N-Propyl Acetate Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global N-Propyl Acetate Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global N-Propyl Acetate Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global N-Propyl Acetate Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global N-Propyl Acetate Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global N-Propyl Acetate Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global N-Propyl Acetate Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in N-Propyl Acetate Business

6.1 Oxea

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Oxea Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Oxea N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Oxea Products Offered

6.1.5 Oxea Recent Development

6.2 Dow

6.2.1 Dow Corporation Information

6.2.2 Dow Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Dow N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Dow Products Offered

6.2.5 Dow Recent Development

6.3 BASF

6.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 BASF N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 BASF Products Offered

6.3.5 BASF Recent Development

6.4 Eastman

6.4.1 Eastman Corporation Information

6.4.2 Eastman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Eastman N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Eastman Products Offered

6.4.5 Eastman Recent Development

6.5 Solvay

6.5.1 Solvay Corporation Information

6.5.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Solvay N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Solvay Products Offered

6.5.5 Solvay Recent Development

6.6 Showa Denko K.K.

6.6.1 Showa Denko K.K. Corporation Information

6.6.2 Showa Denko K.K. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Showa Denko K.K. N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Showa Denko K.K. Products Offered

6.6.5 Showa Denko K.K. Recent Development

6.7 Daicel

6.6.1 Daicel Corporation Information

6.6.2 Daicel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Daicel N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Daicel Products Offered

6.7.5 Daicel Recent Development

6.8 Sasol

6.8.1 Sasol Corporation Information

6.8.2 Sasol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Sasol N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Sasol Products Offered

6.8.5 Sasol Recent Development

6.9 Chang Chun Group

6.9.1 Chang Chun Group Corporation Information

6.9.2 Chang Chun Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Chang Chun Group N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Chang Chun Group Products Offered

6.9.5 Chang Chun Group Recent Development

6.10 Shiny Chem

6.10.1 Shiny Chem Corporation Information

6.10.2 Shiny Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Shiny Chem N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Shiny Chem Products Offered

6.10.5 Shiny Chem Recent Development

6.11 Handsome Chemical

6.11.1 Handsome Chemical Corporation Information

6.11.2 Handsome Chemical N-Propyl Acetate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Handsome Chemical N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Handsome Chemical Products Offered

6.11.5 Handsome Chemical Recent Development

6.12 Zhejiang Jianye

6.12.1 Zhejiang Jianye Corporation Information

6.12.2 Zhejiang Jianye N-Propyl Acetate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Zhejiang Jianye N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Zhejiang Jianye Products Offered

6.12.5 Zhejiang Jianye Recent Development

6.13 Nanjing Wujiang

6.13.1 Nanjing Wujiang Corporation Information

6.13.2 Nanjing Wujiang N-Propyl Acetate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Nanjing Wujiang N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Nanjing Wujiang Products Offered

6.13.5 Nanjing Wujiang Recent Development

6.14 Jiangsu Baichuan

6.14.1 Jiangsu Baichuan Corporation Information

6.14.2 Jiangsu Baichuan N-Propyl Acetate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Jiangsu Baichuan N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Jiangsu Baichuan Products Offered

6.14.5 Jiangsu Baichuan Recent Development

6.15 Ningbo Yongshun

6.15.1 Ningbo Yongshun Corporation Information

6.15.2 Ningbo Yongshun N-Propyl Acetate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Ningbo Yongshun N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Ningbo Yongshun Products Offered

6.15.5 Ningbo Yongshun Recent Development

6.16 Jiangsu Ruijia

6.16.1 Jiangsu Ruijia Corporation Information

6.16.2 Jiangsu Ruijia N-Propyl Acetate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Jiangsu Ruijia N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Jiangsu Ruijia Products Offered

6.16.5 Jiangsu Ruijia Recent Development

6.17 Yixing Kaixin

6.17.1 Yixing Kaixin Corporation Information

6.17.2 Yixing Kaixin N-Propyl Acetate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Yixing Kaixin N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Yixing Kaixin Products Offered

6.17.5 Yixing Kaixin Recent Development

7 N-Propyl Acetate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 N-Propyl Acetate Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of N-Propyl Acetate

7.4 N-Propyl Acetate Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 N-Propyl Acetate Distributors List

8.3 N-Propyl Acetate Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global N-Propyl Acetate Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of N-Propyl Acetate by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of N-Propyl Acetate by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 N-Propyl Acetate Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of N-Propyl Acetate by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of N-Propyl Acetate by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 N-Propyl Acetate Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of N-Propyl Acetate by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of N-Propyl Acetate by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America N-Propyl Acetate Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe N-Propyl Acetate Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific N-Propyl Acetate Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America N-Propyl Acetate Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa N-Propyl Acetate Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

