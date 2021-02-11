Construction Fabrics Market Key Players, Consumption Status, Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2023

Construction Fabrics Analysis

The construction fabrics market is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR between 2018-2023, as per the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Construction fabrics or architectural membranes or construction textile are used for different construction purposes. They are lightweight, energy-efficient, and durable, thus have a wide application.

Numerous factors are adding to the global construction fabrics market growth. These factors, according to the recent MRFR report, include surging construction activities across the world, growing demand for textile-reinforced concrete, rise in the production capacity of materials, increase in remodeling and home renovation projects, demand for modern architecture, and increasing disposable income. Additional factors adding to the global construction fabrics market growth include demand for commercial infrastructure with green roofs and vertical gardens and construction of eco-sites, favorable government initiatives, and growing need for accommodation development.

On the contrary, stringent statutes and regulations regarding recycling and disposal of waste and easy availability of cost-effective alternatives are factors that may hamper the global construction fabrics market growth during the forecast period.

Construction Fabrics Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the global construction fabrics market based on application, material, and type.

By type, the global construction fabrics market is segmented into woven slit, woven monofilament, and needle punched nonwoven. Of these, the needle punched nonwoven segment will lead the market during the forecast period. Owing to its alluring features such as lightweight, good cross-contamination control, abrasion and high tearing resistance, and superior barrier capacity, it is widely utilized as filter fabrics to stop clogging of drainage systems.

By material, the global construction fabrics market is segmented into ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others. Of these, the PVC segment will dominate the market during the forecast period. PVC is strong and offers abrasion and moisture resistance, thereby making it ideal for plumbing, flooring, and wiring and cables. Key benefits of PVC include low cost, dimensional stability, and non-flammability. The growing building & construction industry with an increasing number of non-residential and residential construction worldwide has boosted the demand for PVC.

By application, the global construction fabrics market is segmented into facades, scaffolding nets, hoardings and signages, awnings and canopies, and tensile architecture. Of these, the tensile architecture will have a major share in the market during the forecast period as it is malleable, durable, and needs low maintenance. Besides, it has a reflective surface and is smooth, thus offer sufficient daylight, cut down cooling cost, and utilized for solar applications. It makes tensile structure building truly energy efficient.

Construction Fabrics Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global construction fabrics market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC region will lead the market during the forecast period for the fast-paced industrialization in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and India and increasing use of construction fabrics in various applications such as facades, tensile architecture, and awnings and canopies. Besides, the presence of key industry players in the region, growing infrastructure activities, easy accessibility of fabrics, and growing demand for modern and innovative construction materials are also adding market growth.

The global construction fabrics market in North America is predicted to hold the second-largest share in the market during the forecast period for the growing demand from rising construction activities in this region.

The global construction fabrics market in Europe is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period for the demand for robust infrastructural development, green building initiatives for maximizing environment concerns at the time of constructing structures and increase in remodeling & renovation activities.

The global construction fabrics market in Latin America is predicted to have notable growth during the forecast period for the expanding construction industries in Argentina and Brazil.

The global construction fabrics market in the MEA will have healthy growth over the forecast period for the presence of infrastructure hubs in this region.

Construction Fabrics Market Key Players

Notable players profiled in the global construction fabrics market report include Seele (US), Stylepark AG (Germany), Seaman Corporation (US), ENDUTEX COATED TECHNICAL TEXTILES (Portugal), HIRAOKA & CO., LTD. (Japan), Serge Ferrari (France), Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark), Koninklijke Ten Cate BV (the Netherlands), Sattler AG (Austria), Low & Bonar (UK), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), and Saint-Gobain (France).

