Global Multiscreen Advertising Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 34.2%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

The global multiscreen advertising market is expected to register a CAGR of 34.20% over the forecast period (2018-2023). With the increase in advertising expenditure of companies in competitive world to increase profitability, multiscreen advertising market is also increasing. The market is segmented by the platform of the ad, such as television, desktop/laptop, and mobile/tablet, type of content, and region.

Shifting Trends Towards Mobile Media Consumption is the Major Drive for the Market

Mobile internet consumption increased at an average rate of 44% a year between 2010 and 2016 and accounted for 19% of all global media consumption in 2016. Increase in Big Data analysis has enabled companies to provide targeted ads to people, decreasing the conversion costs of the companies. US consumers dedicate one-fourth of their media consumption time to mobile. This has led to fast growth in mobile media consumption, driving the market for multiscreen advertising.

Mobile/Tablet Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

Targeting ads to specific devices and operating systems is the most established form of mobile ad targeting. The unique and persistent account ID used by social networkers gives companies like Facebook and Twitter a big advantage in audience targeting compared with other mobile display ad providers. Regardless of the device a person chooses to log in from, a social network is able to recognize the ID and target ads based on the personal profile and behaviors associated with that ID. Google, Amazon, and eBay, as well as some premium publishers, retailers, and app developers have many consumers logging in to their sites and services via mobile. The first-party user data available through those login IDs enables more sophisticated audience targeting capabilities, increasing the market for multiscreen advertising.

North America Led the Market for Multiscreen Advertising in 2017

The United States leads the market by advertising spending, and spent was more than next six countries combined. Canada also spent more than USD 9500 million on advertising. Thus, North America leads the market in multiscreen advertising as well. With this high spending in North American region, companies are moving towards targeted and multiscreen advertising. Fast adoption of new technology in the region and growing focus on reduction of costs is pushing the market to adopt multiscreen advertising. Many tech major companies like Facebook and Google are headquartered in the US, giving a boost to multiscreen advertising in the region.

Sky Mobile

Orange Telecom

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Netflix

Roku Inc.

Amazon.com

AT&T Inc

NTT DoCoMo

Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

Verizon Wireless

Key Developments in the Multiscreen Advertising Market:

March 2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. announced that SonyLIV led by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), providing multi-screen engagement to users on all devices, leveraged Akamai’s Dynamic Ad Insertion capabilities during the India-South Africa cricket series held over January and February 2018.

March 2018 – Civis Analytics extended partnership with comScore. With this, Civis Analytics will continue to use comScore viewership data to help its clients improve TV ad modeling and targeting capabilities.

