Global Surface Computing Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 33.4%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

The surface computing market was valued at USD 11 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 62.2 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 33.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The scope of the report is limited to the type, touch, vision and application of surface computing. The regions considered in the scope of the report include – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Surface computing systems or tabletop computer systems are poised to become the future of desktops. Surface computing makes use of natural user interface (NUI) to interact with users, thus enhancing the user’s experience of digital content through touch, natural gestures, and physical objects.

The surface computing market is expected to grow rapidly, driven by the adoption of multi-user tabletops and user-friendly interface. However, the high cost of surface computers may offer some resistance to its wide scale adoption.

Retail

Retail segment possesses a huge share in the surface computing market. Surface computing not only makes transactions faster and easier but also provides personalized computing environment to the business owners. Surface computing also facilitates businesses in their green initiatives, allowing them to cut back on paper, ink, and other office supply waste.

The Indian retail industry has emerged as one of the most dynamic and fast-paced industries due to the entry of several new players. It is expected to reach USD 1.1 trillion by the end of 2021. Factors such as rising incomes, lifestyle changes in the middle class, and increased digital connectivity are driving this industry.

North America – The Largest Market

North America is the largest market for surface computing devices. In 2016, it held the largest share of the surface computing market among the different regions. In 2014, it held the highest market share of 40%. In North America, this market is driven by the United States, owing to the concentration of surface computing manufacturers.

Moreover, North America is a developed region and people have more purchasing power and disposable income as compared to those in developing regions. Though North America will hold the largest market share over the forecasted period, Asia-Pacific will be the region to witness the highest growth, driven by the entertainment and hospitality industry.

Microsoft Corporation

3M Co.

Dell Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Planar Systems Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd

Apple Inc.

Viewsonic Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Ltd

Sony Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd

IBM Corpation

Intel Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies

Inc.

Acer Inc.

Key Developments in the Surface Computing Market:

June 2017 – Dell unveiled high-brightness 4K Ultra HD ultra-short throw laser projector and a new UltraSharp curved monitor designed to maximize productivity.

February 2017 – Lenovo announced a new patent-pending Low Temperature Solder (LTS) process developed to improve PC manufacturing by conserving energy and increasing reliability. It will reduce heat, power consumption, and carbon emissions by improving the tin-based solder process which replaced the older lead-based process.

