Global Thermal Imaging Systems Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 7.78%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

The global thermal imaging systems market was valued at USD 2.58 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.46 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.78 %, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is segmented by technology includes cooled, uncooled, form factor includes handheld imaging devices and systems, fixed mounted systems and end user industry are limited to industrial, security & surveillance, thermography, consumer electronics, and transportation. While the region considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Growing Demand for Military Modernization Programs
Globally, there has been a trend of instability and increase in the number of violent crimes across different regions. There is an increasing trend of cross-border terrorism across the provinces. There are many countries facing insurgency issues across the border from their neighboring countries. Also, the new dimensions of terrorism are causing great losses for many government and non-governmental organizations. These factors are raising the need for modernization programs of the military equipment to maintain deterrent capabilities. These factors are boosting the market for advanced technologies, like thermal imaging systems.
Fixed Mounted Systems has a Major Market Share
Fixed mounted systems are widely employed in surveillance due to their longer range, high power, and capabilities. Fixed standoff laser detection systems are used in the military to identify toxic chemicals. Accuracy is crucial in the battleground and in a turbid environment, like that creates a need for higher power systems. The fixed mounted systems are used in the defense and civil aircrafts, as they have the ability to provide fast and reliable data, imperative in this case. Additionally, the innovation in technology has led to a close integration of thermal and digital cameras, where the thermal image is superimposed over the original image giving better understanding to the user. Such thermal imaging systems are expected to receive high acceptance especially in the case of fixed mounted systems.
Security and Surveillance Holds the Major Market Share amongst Other End-user Industries
Globally there is growing trend of raising crimes and violence this has raised the budgets of the homeland security forces to procure the advance protective systems and gadgets. Soldiers and police on the ground need constant feed of information. Where it elevates the need for the advanced security and surveillance equipment because it acts as the first line of defense for the homeland security and military personals. In the past few years, modern warfare has become more asymmetric with increasing number of non-lethal and lethal weapons. The ongoing battles with ISIS conflict in Middle East, Indo-Pak conflict over Jammu and Kashmir, and Syrian war are just a few examples. These following dynamics are augmenting the growth of the thermal Imaging market during the forecast period in the Security and surveillance sector.
North America is the Largest Market among the Regions
The major driver behind the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, industrial, transportation, security, and surveillance systems applications in North America is set to boom during the next five years.
The global Thermal Imaging Systems market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.
Thermal Imaging Systems Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:
- Flir Systems
- L3 Coomunications Holdings
- Ulis S.A.S
- Lockheed Martin
- BAE Systems PLC
- DRS Technologies
- Inc.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Raytheon Company
- Sofradir SAS
- Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.
Key Developments in the Thermal Imaging Systems Market:
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Finally, the report Global Thermal Imaging Systems Market 2021 describes the Thermal Imaging Systems industry expansion game plan, the Thermal Imaging Systems industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.
