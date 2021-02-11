Global Thermal Imaging Systems Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 7.78%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Thermal Imaging Systems Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Thermal Imaging Systems in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Thermal Imaging Systems Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Thermal Imaging Systems Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Thermal Imaging Systems including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The global thermal imaging systems market was valued at USD 2.58 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.46 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.78 %, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is segmented by technology includes cooled, uncooled, form factor includes handheld imaging devices and systems, fixed mounted systems and end user industry are limited to industrial, security & surveillance, thermography, consumer electronics, and transportation. While the region considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Growing Demand for Military Modernization Programs

Globally, there has been a trend of instability and increase in the number of violent crimes across different regions. There is an increasing trend of cross-border terrorism across the provinces. There are many countries facing insurgency issues across the border from their neighboring countries. Also, the new dimensions of terrorism are causing great losses for many government and non-governmental organizations. These factors are raising the need for modernization programs of the military equipment to maintain deterrent capabilities. These factors are boosting the market for advanced technologies, like thermal imaging systems.

Fixed Mounted Systems has a Major Market Share

Fixed mounted systems are widely employed in surveillance due to their longer range, high power, and capabilities. Fixed standoff laser detection systems are used in the military to identify toxic chemicals. Accuracy is crucial in the battleground and in a turbid environment, like that creates a need for higher power systems. The fixed mounted systems are used in the defense and civil aircrafts, as they have the ability to provide fast and reliable data, imperative in this case. Additionally, the innovation in technology has led to a close integration of thermal and digital cameras, where the thermal image is superimposed over the original image giving better understanding to the user. Such thermal imaging systems are expected to receive high acceptance especially in the case of fixed mounted systems.

Security and Surveillance Holds the Major Market Share amongst Other End-user Industries

Globally there is growing trend of raising crimes and violence this has raised the budgets of the homeland security forces to procure the advance protective systems and gadgets. Soldiers and police on the ground need constant feed of information. Where it elevates the need for the advanced security and surveillance equipment because it acts as the first line of defense for the homeland security and military personals. In the past few years, modern warfare has become more asymmetric with increasing number of non-lethal and lethal weapons. The ongoing battles with ISIS conflict in Middle East, Indo-Pak conflict over Jammu and Kashmir, and Syrian war are just a few examples. These following dynamics are augmenting the growth of the thermal Imaging market during the forecast period in the Security and surveillance sector.

North America is the Largest Market among the Regions

The major driver behind the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, industrial, transportation, security, and surveillance systems applications in North America is set to boom during the next five years.

The global Thermal Imaging Systems market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Thermal Imaging Systems Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Flir Systems

L3 Coomunications Holdings

Ulis S.A.S

Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems PLC

DRS Technologies

Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Company

Sofradir SAS

Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

Key Developments in the Thermal Imaging Systems Market:

April 2017 – ULIS, a manufacturer of innovative thermal sensors, announced the launch of Atto320TM, the first in a family of 12-micron, stand-alone, image sensors. The 12-micron pixel pitch is the new industry standard in thermal image sensors for market applications, where reducing the overall size and cost of the camera are important. Key markets include the outdoor leisure/observation, thermography and surveillance sectors. Atto320 brings sharply focused and accurate images, compactness, and extended battery-life to handheld camera makers. The advantage of offering Atto320 as a stand-alone component is that system integrators have ultimate flexibility in configuring designs that meet their specific performance needs, enabling them to offer true product differentiation to end-users. Other 12-micron products are sold either as modules or thermal camera cores, where access to the thermal image sensor’s performance parameters is restricted

