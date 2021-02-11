Global Utility And Energy Analytics Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 11.04%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Utility And Energy Analytics Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Utility And Energy Analytics in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Utility And Energy Analytics Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Utility And Energy Analytics Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Utility And Energy Analytics including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Utility And Energy Analytics market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global utility and energy analytics market was valued at USD 2.07 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 3.95 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.04% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). With the increase in the usage of microgrid control system, and other smart grid systems which enables companies to monitor, control, and analyze grid functioning from a central control center, there is a vast untapped potential of advanced analytics tools and techniques, such as the big data platform and cloud computing.

The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by major players including

The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by major players including providers of software, professional services in meter operation, load forecasting, demand response, demand response, and distribution planning. The study also emphasizes on different types of deployment, such as cloud, on-premise, and hybrid.

Rising Demand for Energy is the Major Market Driver

Global energy needs are expected to grow, with fossil fuels remaining the major source of energy in the forecast period. Developed countries continue to consume large amounts of energy while the demand is increasing in the developing countries. Over 70% of the increased energy demand is from developing countries, led by China and India. Europe and North America use 70 % of the world energy, although this is only 20% of the world’s population. Oil powered 92% of the vehicles in 2014, but that is expected to fall to between 78% and 60% as electric vehicles are expected to become more popular by 2030. It has been estimated that companies around the world spend around USD 7 billion on big data and analytics. Oil, coal, and gas are collectively expected to account for the majority of global primary energy consumption.

North America Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

The demand in North America is mainly driven by a higher focus on innovations through R&D and technology advancement in developed economies, like Canada and the United States, and this growth is also supported by its large consumption of energy. According to the US Energy Information Administration, the total energy consumption is expected to increase by 5% between 2016 and 2040. With such less growth, it is important for companies to efficiently deliver energy and reduce downtime in order to maintain profitability. This drives the market for data analytics in utilities and energy.

The global Utility And Energy Analytics market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Utility And Energy Analytics Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Oracle Corporation

Capgemini SE

ABB Corporation

IBM Corporation

CA Technologies

SAS Institute Inc

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

SAP SE

BuildingIQ

Teradata Corporation

Highlighted points of Utility And Energy Analytics Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

This Utility And Energy Analytics Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Utility And Energy Analytics? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Utility And Energy Analytics Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Utility And Energy Analytics Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Utility And Energy Analytics Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Utility And Energy Analytics Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Utility And Energy Analytics Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Utility And Energy Analytics Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Utility And Energy Analytics Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Utility And Energy Analytics Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Utility And Energy Analytics Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Utility And Energy Analytics Industry?

Key Developments in the Utility And Energy Analytics Market:

October 2017: Exelon and GE announced multi-year agreement to deploy GE’s portfolio of Predix software solutions across the Exelon’s six electric utilities. This deal is aimed to enhance reliability and efficiency of the service provided to Exelon to more than 10 million customers. The software will be used to predict and manage outages and strengthen the overall performance of electric transmission and delivery system.

August 2017: Willdan acquired data analytics firm Integral Analytics. Willdan is expected to have made this acquisition to improve their ability to

Analysis on the rising demand for energy that acts as a driver to the global market scenario

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Identifying the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

August 2017: Willdan acquired data analytics firm Integral Analytics. Willdan is expected to have made this acquisition to improve their ability to

