Global Vein Illumination Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 25.8%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Vein Illumination Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Vein Illumination in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Vein Illumination Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Vein Illumination Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Vein Illumination including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Vein Illumination market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The Global Vein Illumination Market was valued at USD 54.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value USD 216.01 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 25.80% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to venipuncture assistance, IV access, and sclerotherapy types of application. The report is also segmented by end user and region.

Vein illumination devices use infrared technology to reveal the structure of the vein. The market for vein illumination device has witnessed a strong growth owing to various advantages offered by the devices, such as increased work efficiency, decrease in the number of errors during the procedure, etc. It is estimated that about 2.7 million invasive medical procedures are being performed in the United States on a daily basis which involve venipuncture as one of the basic steps. Vein illumination devices are currently being majorly used for venipuncture-based procedures. According to a report by the National Health Service (NHS) of Scotland, 80% of the occupational needlestick injuries could have been avoided with the usage of a safety device

Higher Customer Satisfaction is Driving The Market

The use of vein illumination has helped hospitals to achieve a higher customer satisfaction rate. The use of vein illumination devices increases chances of blood draw at the first attempt, which helps in increasing the customer satisfaction as it avoids multiple attempts to use the needle to draw blood.

Hospitals Are Expected To Hold Major Market Share

Hospitals have been one of the prime beneficiaries of such product innovations owing to the ease in the blood draw activities and other surgical procedures being deployed in the hospitals. Venipuncture is one of the most common medical procedure that is being conducted every day in hospitals as part of many medical procedures. According to a study conducted in 2014, about one-third of the attempts during the procedure fail to locate veins. The introduction of vein illumination devices can increase the efficiency of operation. Companies, such as AccuVein, have been increasingly suggesting the need for such technologies. The use of technologies, like AccuVein, has increased the chance of a successful first-time stick by approximately 3.5 times the existing success rate.

Surgical and nonsurgical procedures have been on the rise, ACL surgeries among children have risen by about 148% over the past decade. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the total number of cosmetic surgeries had increased by about 8% in 2016. The total number of injectable in cosmetic surgery had also increased by about 11% in 2016. This rise in the number of procedures emphasizes the need for vein illumination devices. As venipuncture procedure is fairly usual for surgeries, there is a need for vein illumination devices to improve the efficiency and reduce the possibility of error.

North America Expected to Have Significant Market Share

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, more than 35% of the adult population in North America is obese, thus, increasing the likeliness to be living with a difficult venous access (DVA). These factors further emphasize the need for vein visualization techniques for accurate procedures. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the number of cosmetic surgery procedures employed in the country is also the highest compared to other countries, owing to which the need for vein visualization technologies is necessary.

In the United States, according to the U.S. Dept. of Labor’s Occupational Directory, a total of 40% of phlebotomists work in hospitals, 26% work in medical and diagnostic laboratories, 9% work in physician offices, and 18% work in other ambulatory healthcare services. The use of vein illumination devices can lead to an increase in the efficiency of the workforce. About 20% of adults are expected to be affected by varicose veins at varied points of their life. More than 270,000 sclerotherapy procedures were done in the United States in 2017, which emphasizes the need for better vein visualization techniques.

Key Development in the Market

• March 2018: AccuVein Inc. announced the launch of the AccuVein AV400 vein viewing system. The AV400 can see veins up to 10mm deep, and is expected to easily detecting large and small veins. An inverse mode has been added that further helps to highlight small veins.

• August 2017: Maury Regional Health resorted to the adoption of vein visualization as a standard for healthcare in the concerned region, owing to which the market for AccuVein is expected to grow. Maury Regional Health is one of the largest healthcare providers for Nashville, Tennessee and Huntsville, Alabama.

The major players include – ACCUVEIN INC., INFRARED IMAGING SYSTEMS INC., VUETEK SCIENTIFIC LLC, VENOSCOPE LLC, CHRISTIE MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC., NEAR INFRARED IMAGING INC., SHARN ANESTHESIA, ZD MEDICAL INC., TRANSLITE LLC, VENOSCOPE LLC, and CAMBRIDGE MEDICAL (ASIA) PRIVATE LTD, amongst other.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886200

The global Vein Illumination market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Vein Illumination Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

AccuVein Inc

Infrared Imaging Systems Inc.

VueTek Scientific LLC

Venoscope LLC

Christie Medical Holdings Inc.

Near Infrared Imaging Inc..

Sharn Anesthesia

Zd Medical Inc.

TransLite LLC.

Venoscope LLC

Cambridge Medical (Asia) Private Ltd.

Highlighted points of Vein Illumination Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886200

This Vein Illumination Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Vein Illumination? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Vein Illumination Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Vein Illumination Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Vein Illumination Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Vein Illumination Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Vein Illumination Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Vein Illumination Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Vein Illumination Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Vein Illumination Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Vein Illumination Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Vein Illumination Industry?

Key Developments in the Vein Illumination Market:

Major developments in 2017 covered in the report

And the latest major developments in 2018 covered in the report Reasons to Purchase This Report

Current and future vein illumination market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Analysing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Identifying the segment that is expected to dominate the market

Identifying the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players